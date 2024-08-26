MILOPS 24 Concludes: Strengthening Legal Partnerships and Defending Sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith | Capt. Charles Virobo, Papua New Guinea Defence Force legal officer, provides feedback...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith | Capt. Charles Virobo, Papua New Guinea Defence Force legal officer, provides feedback during the closing session of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s 35th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference (MILOPS 24) in Manila, Philippines on Aug. 30, 2024. Hosted by USINDOPACOM and the Philippine Department of National Defense, MILOPS provides an opportunity for participants to strengthen partnerships, engage with leading experts, and reaffirm shared commitment to international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith) see less | View Image Page

MANILA, Philippines– U.S. Indo-Pacific Command concluded its 35th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference (MILOPS 24) in Manila, Philippines on Aug. 30, 2024.



MILOPS 24 provided a unique opportunity for legal professionals, academics, and international stakeholders to build legal consensus on critical legal challenges in the Indo-Pacific region – including how to safeguard freedom of navigation and commerce while protecting the sovereign rights of all nations.



More than 200 participants from 29 countries traveled to the four-day event, which focused on increasing and enhancing cooperation, partnering to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity and enhancing maritime domain awareness.



Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, addressed the MILOPS 24 participants, providing his assessment of current threats to the rules-based order. He emphasized the role of legal experts as critical enablers for regional commanders to enhance legitimacy of activities and employ legal diplomacy to expose and oppose malign actors.



“There's no better time and no better place for MILOPS than right here in Manila. The Philippines has been a global leader in responding to these destabilizing actions with a sincere desire for peaceful resolutions of disputes anchored in diplomacy and in accordance with our governing international framework,” Paparo said. “Amidst challenging global tides, an important ballast stabilizes our common vessel, our open, inclusive and rules based international order that is governed by international law and informed by the principles of equity and justice.”



Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines, also spoke at the conference and underscored the value of cooperation and partnership.



“It is important to highlight the significance of our mutual engagements in regional and multilateral fora, which amplify the voices of both large and small nations alike. By uniting and working together under the common principles of equity, justice, and the rule of law, we can ensure peace and prosperity for future generations,” Brawner said.



Throughout the week, participants reaffirmed their commitment to the rule of law, emphasizing that it applies equally to all nations, regardless of size or economic strength. The conference addressed serious challenges, such as excessive maritime claims, restrictions on freedom of navigation and violations of territorial sovereignty.



MILOPS contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific by fostering legal cooperation and promoting adherence to international law through renewed determination to defend sovereignty and uphold the principles that underpin regional security.