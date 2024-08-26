MILOPS 24 Concludes: Strengthening Legal Partnerships and Defending Sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 200 people from 29 nations attend U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s 35th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference (MILOPS 24) in Manila, Philippines on Aug. 30, 2024. Hosted by USINDOPACOM and the Philippine Department of National Defense, MILOPS provides an opportunity for participants to strengthen partnerships, engage with leading experts, and reaffirm shared commitment to international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)