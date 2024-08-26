Empowerment in Action: Savannah District Leaders Sign Sexual Assault Prevention Proclamation

Photo By Michael Ariola | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District Commander Col. Ron Sturgeon and Deputy...... read more read more Photo By Michael Ariola | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District Commander Col. Ron Sturgeon and Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Alex Duffy signed the 2024 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation March 28, 2024, to begin April's observance of SAAPM at the Savannah District. For this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, the U.S. Army’s campaign theme is “Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.” The campaign highlights the importance of eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment by working together to build a respectful workplace environment for all. From left: USACE, Southwestern Division, sexual assault response coordinator, Mercedes Dayao; Savannah District, Commander Col. Ron Sturgeon; Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Alex Duffy and Savannah District, victim advocate, Gerard Leo. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District Commander Col. Ron Sturgeon and Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Alex Duffy, signed the 2024 USACE Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation, March 28, 2024, affirming the district's obligation to maintain a culture of safety, justice, and inherent dignity of every person.



Nationwide, April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and this year the U.S. Army’s SAAPM campaign theme is “Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.”



The campaign highlights the importance of eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment by working together to build a respectful workplace environment for all. It reinforces every individual’s responsibility to play a critical role in strengthening the command climate by engaging in behaviors that protect others and in supporting one another to achieve personal and professional success.



"Sustaining a safe work environment free of sexual harassment and assault, starts with us," said Sturgeon. "We have a duty to protect our great team by treating everyone with dignity and respect. This common philosophy strengthens cohesion and trust within our workforce so we can ultimately deliver for our partners and Nation."



Throughout the month of April, the District will observe events to support the SAAPM objective of increasing awareness and eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment.



The District will participate in Denim Day, April 24, by wearing denim as a visible means to protest misconceptions that surround sexual violence and expresses support for sexual assault survivors.



Denim Day was first observed in 1999 after an Italian Supreme Court decision overturned a 1992 rape conviction based on the victim’s clothing. The Justices argued that, since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. This decision led to protests where women wore denim jeans showing support for the victim.



Additionally, the District will observe Teal Tuesdays and Thursdays, encouraging staff to wear the color teal to show solidarity with sexual assault survivors.



“The color teal signifies peace and tranquility, which sexual assault survivors are always trying to get back,” said Mercedes Dayao, USACE, Southwestern Division, sexual assault response coordinator.



“It is not an easy task, but when they know they have support, that road becomes much smoother. By wearing teal on those days, we are demonstrating unity with those survivors.”



For assistance, call the USACE Helpline at 800-281-6224 or DoD Safe Helpline at 877-995-5247.



For more information, go to https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/sharp/