U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District Commander Col. Ron Sturgeon and Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Alex Duffy signed the 2024 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation March 28, 2024, to begin April's observance of SAAPM at the Savannah District. For this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, the U.S. Army’s campaign theme is “Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.” The campaign highlights the importance of eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment by working together to build a respectful workplace environment for all. From left: USACE, Southwestern Division, sexual assault response coordinator, Mercedes Dayao; Savannah District, Commander Col. Ron Sturgeon; Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Alex Duffy and Savannah District, victim advocate, Gerard Leo.
Empowerment in Action: Savannah District Leaders Sign Sexual Assault Prevention Proclamation
