Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowerment in Action: Savannah District Leaders Sign Sexual Assault Prevention Proclamation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Empowerment in Action: Savannah District Leaders Sign Sexual Assault Prevention Proclamation

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District Commander Col. Ron Sturgeon and Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Alex Duffy signed the 2024 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation March 28, 2024, to begin April's observance of SAAPM at the Savannah District. For this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, the U.S. Army’s campaign theme is “Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.” The campaign highlights the importance of eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment by working together to build a respectful workplace environment for all. From left: USACE, Southwestern Division, sexual assault response coordinator, Mercedes Dayao; Savannah District, Commander Col. Ron Sturgeon; Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Alex Duffy and Savannah District, victim advocate, Gerard Leo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8620329
    VIRIN: 240328-A-YC428-2558
    Resolution: 7164x4776
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowerment in Action: Savannah District Leaders Sign Sexual Assault Prevention Proclamation, by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Empowerment in Action: Savannah District Leaders Sign Sexual Assault Prevention Proclamation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    SHARP
    USACE Savannah District
    MICHAEL ARIOLA
    SAAPM
    SAAPM 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download