Aquatic planting initiative nurtures Thurmond Lake ecosystem

Photo By Michael Ariola | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, began its aquatic planting season...... read more read more Photo By Michael Ariola | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, began its aquatic planting season May 2024 at J. Strom Thurmond Lake to bolster biodiversity and prevent shoreline erosion. District personnel and volunteers planted maidencane (Panicum hemitomon) in creeks and coves on both the Georgia and South Carolina sides of the lake. see less | View Image Page

SAVANNAH, Ga – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, began its aquatic planting season this month at J. Strom Thurmond Lake to bolster biodiversity and prevent shoreline erosion.



District personnel and volunteers planted maidencane (Panicum hemitomon), in creeks and coves on both the Georgia and South Carolina sides of the lake.



The planting of maidencane at the lake began in 2023 and occurs twice per month over the summer months.



Maidencane is a perennial grass native to North America. The species flourishes in aquatic and semi-aquatic environments and grows in one to six feet of water, according to Evan Brashier, USACE, Savannah District, wildlife biologist.



The District has also planted American water willow (Justicia americana) at Thurmond Lake since 2002 during the months of June and August. Water willow is also a native aquatic perennial plant which grows in one to four feet of water.



“The shallow water habitat created by the maidencane and water willow plants provides food and cover for fish, and an ideal environment for some fish species reproduction,” said Brashier. “This, in turn, draws waterfowl to the area that will prey on the fish, enriching the biodiversity of the region.”



Aquatic plants also help prevent erosion along the shoreline of the lake, explained Brashier. The plants’ root systems stabilize the soil, reducing erosion caused by water currents and waves.



Thurmond Lake, like many man-made reservoirs, presents challenges for the natural establishment of aquatic plant species. However, through deliberate and strategic efforts such as the ongoing aquatic planting initiative, strides are being made to preserve and enhance the ecosystem of the lake.