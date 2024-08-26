Aquatic planting initiative nurtures Thurmond Lake ecosystem

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, began its aquatic planting season May 2024 at J. Strom Thurmond Lake to bolster biodiversity and prevent shoreline erosion. District personnel and volunteers planted maidencane (Panicum hemitomon) in creeks and coves on both the Georgia and South Carolina sides of the lake.
