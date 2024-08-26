NSASP Selects Civilians of the Quarter, Welcomes New Police Officers

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Jonathan Townsend, left, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity South...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Jonathan Townsend, left, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity South Potomac, presents FCA1 Austin Mason, right, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for superior performance of duties during his tour at NSASP at the command's award ceremony Aug. 29. see less | View Image Page

Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) recognized an outstanding Sailor and its civilian employees during an Aug. 29 award ceremony at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren. The command also welcomed 10 new members to the Security Forces. Capt. Jonathan Townsend, commanding officer, presented the awards and thanked members of the command for all they do to support the critical missions of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head and NSF Dahlgren.



Fire Controlman (AEGIS) First Class Austin Mason received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for superior performance of duties as counter unmanned aerial system (cUAS) supervisor from August 2021 to August 2024. “Petty Officer Mason effectively managed and trained 33 Department of Defense Officers in tactical aspects of small UAS,” according to the citation. Additionally, Mason provided exceptional service as part of the funeral guard detail, dedicating more than 200 off-duty hours to rehearsals and enabling the detail to perform solemn services at Arlington National Cemetery and across the mid-Atlantic region.



Capt. James Tilley, NSASP Security Forces, was recognized as the command’s Senior Civilian of the Quarter for NSF Indian Head for the first quarter of 2024. “Captain Tilley continues to lead by example and takes great pride in organizing vision, mission and goals,” according to the citation. “[Police] officers know Captain Tilley is always willing and ready to assist. He continues to set the standard by which excellence is measured."



Kristiana Poole, Family Advocacy Program Victim Advocate and Educator, was selected as the command’s Senior Civilian of the Quarter, first quarter of 2024, for NSF Dahlgren. “Ms. Poole’s role… is crucial in providing support and resources to military members and their families,” according to the citation. "She was specifically requested by various entities to provide expert training to their fleets, leadership and staff.”



Sgt. James Gray, Security Forces, was selected as NSASP’s Junior Civilian of the Quarter, first quarter 2024, for NSF Indian Head. “As a seasoned officer, he takes great pride in mentoring fellow officers,” according to the citation. “During the first quarter, Sergeant Gray worked tirelessly to improve morale and retention… his can-do attitude and willingness to step in whenever needed are truly noteworthy.”



Elizabeth Green, library aide, was recognized as the Junior Civilian of the Quarter for NSF Dahlgren for the first quarter of 2024. “Ms. Green is a wealth of knowledge and takes pride in her position,” according to the citation. “During the first quarter, she took it upon herself to label the reading levels of juvenile and young adult books, learned to weed the collection, conduct original cataloging and supervised numerous volunteers.”



Taylor Franklin, MWR, was selected as NSASP’s Senior Civilian of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2024. “She was instrumental in the success of the MWR Concert series featuring Everclear and Lauren Alaina,” according to the citation. “Ms. Franklin spent months planning, coordinating and executing this large-scale event, all while maintaining her regularly-assigned duties as the NSF Dahlgren Community Recreation Director.”



Taren Fleming, director of the Child Development Center at NSF Indian Head, was selected as that installation’s Senior Civilian of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2024. “During the second quarter, she improved morale and retention, attended trainings for professional growth and ensured the Youth Activities Center was fully staffed and ready for summer camp," according to the citation. “Her dedication and passion for her program are admirable.”



Edlin Bradley, administrative support specialist, was selected as NSASP’s Junior Civilian of the Quarter for the second quarter at NSF Dahlgren. “During the second quarter, she processed orders for over $100,000 of much-needed gear or the police department, Safety and Physical Security [programs]” according to the citation. “She continues to receive a grade of 100 percent on all recent inspections and completed inventory of gear and equipment for over 105 officers.”



The awards portion of the ceremony concluded with welcoming 10 new members to the NSASP family who recently passed the Navy Civilian Guard Course. Officers Isaiah Abraham II, Lengthecul Buford, Davis Chery, Zanaya Dean, Ronald Estoque, Kristian Henderson, Edward Murphy, Nicholas Swenson, Jaylen Turner and Connor Vienneau received certificates and thanks from NSASP leaders.



“One of my principle responsibilities for me is the safety and security of our installations,” Townsend told the officers. “I’m proud of you and look forward to serving alongside you. I’m proud of the training you’ve accomplished.”



Townsend also thanked award recipients and the entire NSASP team for the tireless support it provides NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head.



“I appreciate everyone pausing before the holiday to recognize some of our best team players for their contributions,” he said. “Congratulations to all of you who were recognized today. For those of you who didn’t walk up here on the stage, please continue doing what you’re doing and get after it. Be proud about what you do and the service you provide, and I look forward to seeing you up here next time.”