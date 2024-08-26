Capt. Jonathan Townsend, left, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity South Potomac, presents FCA1 Austin Mason, right, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for superior performance of duties during his tour at NSASP at the command's award ceremony Aug. 29.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8619230
|VIRIN:
|240829-N-CE356-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSASP Selects Civilians of the Quarter, Welcomes New Police Officers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSASP Selects Civilians of the Quarter, Welcomes New Police Officers
No keywords found.