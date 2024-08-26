Gov. Pritzker Names Colonel Lenny Williams as Commander of Illinois Army National Guard, Assistant Adjutant General – Army

Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Governor JB Pritzker has selected former Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Governor JB Pritzker has selected former Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff Colonel Lenny Williams as the next Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. With the selection, Colonel Williams will be promoted to Brigadier General and will serve as one of two Governor-appointed deputies to Major General Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. The other deputy is Brigadier General Daniel McDonough, the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard. Governor Pritzker promoted General Boyd from Assistant Adjutant General – Army to Adjutant General in May, leaving the vacancy to lead the Illinois Army National Guard. see less | View Image Page

Governor JB Pritzker has selected former Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff Colonel Lenny Williams as the next Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard.

With the selection, Colonel Williams will be promoted to Brigadier General and will serve as one of two Governor-appointed deputies to Major General Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. The other deputy is Brigadier General Daniel McDonough, the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard. Governor Pritzker promoted General Boyd from Assistant Adjutant General – Army to Adjutant General in May, leaving the vacancy to lead the Illinois Army National Guard.

“Colonel Williams understands the Illinois Army National Guard like no other. He spent nearly a decade as an enlisted Soldier and then rose through the ranks to Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff serving under General Boyd,” said Governor Pritzker. “He is well-respected throughout the organization as well as within Illinois’ emergency response and veteran communities.”

“Colonel Lenny Williams is an effective officer who leads with honesty and authenticity,” said Major General Boyd. “I’m honored and pleased that he chose to continue his service in the Illinois National Guard as Assistant Adjutant General – Army.”

“I am deeply grateful and humbled to be selected to lead the Illinois Army National Guard,” said Colonel Williams. “The greatest honor of my career is to continue to serve alongside our Soldiers, employees, and their families in this new capacity. Their service, commitment, and dedication to our organization, and our citizens never ceases to amaze me.”

Colonel Williams served as Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff from May 2020 to March 2024. The Chief of Staff is the state’s senior federal Army National Guard management official, and the principle executive assistant and advisor to the Adjutant General. As Assistant Adjutant General - Army, he will serve as the advisor to the Adjutant General in all matters pertaining to supervision and management of the Illinois Department of Military Affairs and the Illinois Army National Guard, which consists of over 1,400 full-time Soldiers and employees and over 10,000 citizen-Soldiers.

Colonel Williams joined the Illinois Army National Guard in 1991 and spent nine years as an enlisted Soldier and noncommissioned officer, reaching the rank of staff sergeant. In 2000 he earned a commission as a Field Artillery Second Lieutenant through the Officer Candidate School at the Illinois National Guard’s 129th Regional Training Institute. He has held a variety of commands from company and battery-level commands to command of the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and command of the 129th Regional Training Institute.

Colonel Williams has deployed overseas twice, to include deployment to Afghanistan as a Company Commander and Afghanistan Police Mentor Team Chief with the 27th and 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Teams under Joint Combined Task Force Phoenix.

Colonel Williams has numerous awards and decorations, most notably including the Combat Action Badge, Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, four Meritorious Service Medals, and the Afghan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, and various other federal and state awards.

He has served in key staff positions including officer-in-charge of the 2nd Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery Regiment; officer-in-charge of the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team; officer-in-charge of the 108th Sustainment Brigade; Director of Logistics (G4); Director of Plans, Operations and Training (G3); and Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff.

Colonel Williams has completed multiple military education courses as a noncommissioned officer and officer. As a senior officer, he completed the Strategic Plans and Management Course, Joint Domestic Operations Course, Dual Status Commander Course, Command and General Staff College, and the United States Army War College, where he earned a master’s degree in strategic studies. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice. Colonel Williams is a qualified Field Artillery Officer, Military Police Officer, Logistics Officer and has successfully completed assignments in all these branches.

Colonel Williams grew up in central Illinois. He has served throughout Illinois during his career in the Illinois Army National Guard. He is married to Liane, and they have one daughter, Morgan and son-in-law Jimmy.