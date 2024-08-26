Governor JB Pritzker Selects Colonel Lenny Williams as Next Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Governor JB Pritzker has selected former Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff Colonel Lenny Williams as the next Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard.

With the selection, Colonel Williams will be promoted to Brigadier General and will serve as one of two Governor-appointed deputies to Major General Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. The other deputy is Brigadier General Daniel McDonough, the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard. Governor Pritzker promoted General Boyd from Assistant Adjutant General – Army to Adjutant General in May, leaving the vacancy to lead the Illinois Army National Guard.