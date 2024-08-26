Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor JB Pritzker Selects Colonel Lenny Williams as Next Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Governor JB Pritzker has selected former Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff Colonel Lenny Williams as the next Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard.
    With the selection, Colonel Williams will be promoted to Brigadier General and will serve as one of two Governor-appointed deputies to Major General Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. The other deputy is Brigadier General Daniel McDonough, the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard. Governor Pritzker promoted General Boyd from Assistant Adjutant General – Army to Adjutant General in May, leaving the vacancy to lead the Illinois Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8619227
    VIRIN: 240830-A-OH563-1675
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Gov. Pritzker Names Colonel Lenny Williams as Commander of Illinois Army National Guard, Assistant Adjutant General – Army

    Illinois Army National Guard Leadership

