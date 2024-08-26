Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Career Week Hits Memphis High Schools for Live, Interactive Job Demos

    Southern Mississippi Schools Welcome Army’s American Soldier Trailer

    MEMPHIS , TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    MEMPHIS — Local high schools welcome Army Career Week featuring campus visits from teams of specially trained Soldiers and three (3) mobile trailers filled with interactive simulators which demonstrate jobs in the U.S. Army, September 3 -6, 8:30a.m to 2:30p.m. each day.
    Army Career Week offers high schools throughout the area an opportunity to engage special operations Soldiers; then take a hands-on adventure using immersive technology showcasing Army jobs.
    “We worked hard to bring a valuable experience to students in New Orleans to understand the lifestyle of Army careers, while communicating life-enhancing benefits it offers…in a fun way.” Memphis Recruiting Company Commander Capt. Travis Fulmore, said. “Our trailers have an amusing, gaming-styled setup that always goes over extremely well with students, and surprisingly faculty and staff who join the fun.”
    The trailers available for the week’s events are the American Soldier Adventure; the Army Entertainment Trailer; and the Army Medical Semi-truck.
    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot display, a Night Vision Interactive Exhibit and XM-25 Weapons Simulator are a few demonstrations aboard the American Soldier Adventure, along with an Pistol Simulator and a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) simulator.
    The Army Medical Semi-Truck includes a state-of-the-art patient simulator called the SimMan® 3G with human attributes that create a life-like training environment, while the Army Entertainment Trailer offers the thrill of flight simulators, distracted-driving demo with a pedal carts and impairment goggles.

    Army Medical Semi-truck
    September 3 Cordova High
    September 4 Arlington High
    September 5 Manassas High
    September 6 Southaven High

    Army Entertainment Truck
    September 3 Bolton High
    September 4 Hillcrest High
    September 5 Hornlake High
    September 6 Millington Central Middle & High

    American Soldier Trailer
    September 3 Brighton High
    September 4 Southwind High
    September 5 Kingsbury High
    September 6 Mitchell High

    For more information and/or to coordinate an interview with Capt. Travis Fulmore contact (901)-230-6574 travis.c.fulmore.mil@army.mil , or reach out to our office (224)-419-2309 at usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil.

