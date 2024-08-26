Army Career Week Hits Memphis High Schools for Live, Interactive Job Demos

MEMPHIS — Local high schools welcome Army Career Week featuring campus visits from teams of specially trained Soldiers and three (3) mobile trailers filled with interactive simulators which demonstrate jobs in the U.S. Army, September 3 -6, 8:30a.m to 2:30p.m. each day.
Army Career Week offers high schools throughout the area an opportunity to engage special operations Soldiers; then take a hands-on adventure using immersive technology showcasing Army jobs.
“We worked hard to bring a valuable experience to students in New Orleans to understand the lifestyle of Army careers, while communicating life-enhancing benefits it offers…in a fun way.” Memphis Recruiting Company Commander Capt. Travis Fulmore, said. “Our trailers have an amusing, gaming-styled setup that always goes over extremely well with students, and surprisingly faculty and staff who join the fun.”
The trailers available for the week’s events are the American Soldier Adventure; the Army Entertainment Trailer; and the Army Medical Semi-truck.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot display, a Night Vision Interactive Exhibit and XM-25 Weapons Simulator are a few demonstrations aboard the American Soldier Adventure, along with an Pistol Simulator and a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) simulator.
The Army Medical Semi-Truck includes a state-of-the-art patient simulator called the SimMan® 3G with human attributes that create a life-like training environment, while the Army Entertainment Trailer offers the thrill of flight simulators, distracted-driving demo with a pedal carts and impairment goggles.
Army Medical Semi-truck
September 3 Cordova High
September 4 Arlington High
September 5 Manassas High
September 6 Southaven High
Army Entertainment Truck
September 3 Bolton High
September 4 Hillcrest High
September 5 Hornlake High
September 6 Millington Central Middle & High
American Soldier Trailer
September 3 Brighton High
September 4 Southwind High
September 5 Kingsbury High
September 6 Mitchell High
For more information and/or to coordinate an interview with Capt. Travis Fulmore contact (901)-230-6574 travis.c.fulmore.mil@army.mil , or reach out to our office (224)-419-2309 at usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil.
