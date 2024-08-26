Army Career Week Hits Memphis High Schools for Live, Interactive Job Demos

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | JACKSON, Miss. —— An interactive adventure semi-truck titled the American Soldier...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | JACKSON, Miss. —— An interactive adventure semi-truck titled the American Soldier Trailer, or the U.S. Army’s AS4, is scheduled to visit high schools in Southern Mississippi, from February 2 to February 9 and available from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. each day. “The AS4 trailer is an interactive component equipped with several simulators that are a fun and exciting way to explain and tour the daily Army life and jobs, while providing students with a sense of accomplishment and adventure,’’ Capt. Vanessa Hopson, Jackson Recruiting Company Commander, said. (Photo Credit: CAPT Matthew Gimenez) see less | View Image Page

MEMPHIS — Local high schools welcome Army Career Week featuring campus visits from teams of specially trained Soldiers and three (3) mobile trailers filled with interactive simulators which demonstrate jobs in the U.S. Army, September 3 -6, 8:30a.m to 2:30p.m. each day.

Army Career Week offers high schools throughout the area an opportunity to engage special operations Soldiers; then take a hands-on adventure using immersive technology showcasing Army jobs.

“We worked hard to bring a valuable experience to students in New Orleans to understand the lifestyle of Army careers, while communicating life-enhancing benefits it offers…in a fun way.” Memphis Recruiting Company Commander Capt. Travis Fulmore, said. “Our trailers have an amusing, gaming-styled setup that always goes over extremely well with students, and surprisingly faculty and staff who join the fun.”

The trailers available for the week’s events are the American Soldier Adventure; the Army Entertainment Trailer; and the Army Medical Semi-truck.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot display, a Night Vision Interactive Exhibit and XM-25 Weapons Simulator are a few demonstrations aboard the American Soldier Adventure, along with an Pistol Simulator and a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) simulator.

The Army Medical Semi-Truck includes a state-of-the-art patient simulator called the SimMan® 3G with human attributes that create a life-like training environment, while the Army Entertainment Trailer offers the thrill of flight simulators, distracted-driving demo with a pedal carts and impairment goggles.



Army Medical Semi-truck

September 3 Cordova High

September 4 Arlington High

September 5 Manassas High

September 6 Southaven High



Army Entertainment Truck

September 3 Bolton High

September 4 Hillcrest High

September 5 Hornlake High

September 6 Millington Central Middle & High



American Soldier Trailer

September 3 Brighton High

September 4 Southwind High

September 5 Kingsbury High

September 6 Mitchell High



For more information and/or to coordinate an interview with Capt. Travis Fulmore contact (901)-230-6574 travis.c.fulmore.mil@army.mil , or reach out to our office (224)-419-2309 at usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil.