University of Alabama in Huntsville opens new AFROTC program

The Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps opened a new extension at the University of Alabama in Huntsville on Aug. 29, 2024.



This new location is one of only four AFROTC operating locations, and it is set to train and develop future U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force leaders. UAH's program is an independent element under AFROTC Detachment 012 located at Samford University.



“Huntsville was our first choice to become a pilot program for this new concept; world-class education, a strong focus on STEM and a desire to host a military presence on the campus,” said Brig. Gen. Joseph Sheffield, Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development commander. “Two of UAH's largest programs are Engineering and Nursing, and these are critical needs for the Air Force and Space Force.”



This new location is the first milestone in a larger initiative to expand access to commissioning opportunities nationwide by meeting students where they are, as well as ensuring AFROTC ability to respond to a rapidly shifting academic landscape as new centers of technological excellence emerge.



"Our mission is to build leaders and that aligns with UAH’s goal to offer a challenging hands-on curriculum that ensures graduates are prepared to become tomorrow's leaders," said Lt. Col. Joseph Johnson, Detachment 012 commander. "This partnership with UAH is the cornerstone of our long-term initiative. Together, we will educate and develop students and prepare them for the challenges of a military career in the Air Force and Space Force."



The program has already enrolled 35 cadets, and the success has been a team effort that includes tremendous support from the entire university, the local community, the military and veterans program office and the Army ROTC counterparts at Alabama A&M.



“The University of Alabama in Huntsville is very proud to celebrate this incredible accomplishment by adding a new Air Force ROTC operation location to our campus. We know this program will be ideal for our students as they grow, learn and transition to their next phase of their lives,” said Dr. Charles L. Karr, UAH president. “We are grateful to Maxwell Air Force Base and the entire military community for selecting UAH for this one-of-a-kind program that will support the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.”



The program is open to freshmen and sophomores and allows scholarship and non-scholarship cadets to live as regular college students while pursuing their degrees. The AFROTC program also offers opportunities for students to compete for scholarships, including 4-year scholarships awarded to high school seniors and 2- and 3-year scholarships for students already in college.



Once they graduate, cadets will be commissioned in the U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force where they can serve in more than 40 career fields, nearly anywhere in the world.

