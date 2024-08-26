University of Alabama in Huntsville opens new AFROTC program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development, AFROTC Detachment 012 leadership and Dr. Charles L. Karr, University of Alabama in Huntsville president, pose for a photo with the proclamation establishing a new Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps extension at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Aug. 29, 2024. This new location is one of only four AFROTC operating locations, and it is set to train and develop future U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force leaders. UAH's program is an independent element under AFROTC Detachment 012 located at Samford University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)