    University of Alabama in Huntsville opens new AFROTC program

    HUNTSVILLE, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development, AFROTC Detachment 012 leadership and Dr. Charles L. Karr, University of Alabama in Huntsville president, pose for a photo with the proclamation establishing a new Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps extension at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Aug. 29, 2024. This new location is one of only four AFROTC operating locations, and it is set to train and develop future U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force leaders. UAH's program is an independent element under AFROTC Detachment 012 located at Samford University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    AFROTC DET 012
    AFROTC University of Alabama in Huntsville

