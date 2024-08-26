Introduction to Situational Leadership Opens Employees to Skills Needed to Help Develop Their People

American author and orator John C. Maxwell once said, “Leadership is an influence process. When you are a leader, you work with others to accomplish their goals and the goals of the organization.” In this same vein, Behavioral Scientist and entrepreneur Paul Hersey said, “it is the pattern of behaviors you use with others, over time, as perceived by them.”



These two quotes are just a small taste of what you will learn in the four-hour course offered at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) entitled Introduction to Situational Leadership – an externally developed course provided by Code 2300T Professional Development Facilitator Clinton McRae Jr. The course is open to all shipyard employees and dives into what tools and skills are needed for those to assess and increase the level of competency of the worker in the workplace. This includes being able to diagnosis and access the development needs of your people, being flexible by using a variety of leadership styles comfortably with your people, and partnering with your people to reach agreements about the leadership style they need to perform at their best.



“We want to provide those who learn with us a deep bench of skills to be as well-rounded as they can as a leader,” said McRae. ““It’s important to understand that people can and want to develop in their careers and we need to be able to take on a variety of situations with our people in order to bring out their best in the work they do. We as leaders have to partner with them to determine the best way to lead them, providing them the communication and involvement needed so that they can grow and develop in their careers.”



This training utilizes the Situational Leadership II (SLII) model, charting the different development levels for employees as well as the mirroring situational levels leaders would display in response to what is needed. Being able to diagnosis what employees need from you as a leader and being able to step into that role for them is essential to building trust, allowing open communication, and more.



Employees participating in the training get an inside look at examples within the shipyard that pertain to situational leadership, as well as gives them the opportunity to look within their own personal experience in their codes to determine what leadership style works best for them or others they may have worked with.



“Leaders that are effective will know their people and be able to determine if they need more directive or supportive leadership as well as know when to switch methods depending on the situation,” said McRae. “Seeing employees come to the course and being able to build on these skills is truly rewarding and I hope more are able to attend in the future.”



This course is available through the Nuclear Engineering and Planning Department (NEPD) and can be registered through Waypoints with the course title 24-NNSY (SL300N-1) SITUATIONAL LEADERSHIP.

