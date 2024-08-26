Code 2300T Professional Development Facilitator Clinton McRae Jr. dives into lessons for shipyard employees in Introduction to Situational Leadership. In this training, employees gain the tools and skills needed to properly assess what leadership styles they need to provide their people to ensure those employees are able to grow and succeed in their careers.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 14:55
|Photo ID:
|8617688
|VIRIN:
|240523-N-YB859-3865
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Introduction to Situational Leadership Opens Employees to Skills Needed to Help Develop Their People [Image 3 of 3], by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
