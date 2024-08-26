Tinker Air Force Base Introduces New Mantra “Tinker Strong”

Photo By Clayton Cummins | Tinker Air Force Base introduced a new mantra this week unifying the Tinker community;...... read more read more Photo By Clayton Cummins | Tinker Air Force Base introduced a new mantra this week unifying the Tinker community; Tinker’s new mantra is “Tinker Strong.” Tinker is critical to our nation’s defense as a major power projection platform. Every day, the members of Team Tinker are training for their wartime job, and the community is connected in this one great purpose: defending the American way of life against those who would stand against it. see less | View Image Page

Tinker Air Force Base introduced a new mantra this week unifying the Tinker community; Tinker’s new mantra is “Tinker Strong.”

“Tinker is critical to our nation’s defense as a major power projection platform,” said Col. Abby Ruscetta, installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander. “Every day, the members of Team Tinker are training for their wartime job, and the community is connected in this one great purpose: defending the American way of life against those who would stand against it.”

“We are serving in a time of major challenges—one marked by significant and dangerous shifts in the strategic environment,” said Ruscetta. “Our fight that we have been preparing for is here—we are out of time, and we must focus on the competition and hone our warfighting skills, be unified and ready to fight.”

With one statement, “Tinker Strong,” members of Team Tinker promote resilience, demonstrate readiness and standards, as well as amplify the warrior ethos, warfighting culture and warrior spirit.

“Tinker Strong” is a direct product of Great Power Competition. The mantra stands to provide members on base with a collective and common, mission-focused statement that is a daily reminder of the base-wide objective of wartime operational mission readiness.

“This is what we signed up for,” said Ruscetta. “Whether you’re in the uniform, a civilian or have any tie to the installation and its success, the time is now to come together and prepare to fight and win. We are united through our missions, and we are stronger together. Tinker Strong!”