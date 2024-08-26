Defense Health Agency Launches New App for Providers to Assess and Treat Traumatic Brain Injury ‘Anytime, Anywhere’

Providers now have access to the mobile Warfighter Brain Health Provider Toolkit app, an important new tool to assist in the assessment of mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion. The Defense Health Agency launched the app in May 2024.



“The WBH Provider Toolkit is an app for any smartphone. It gives clinicians access to tools and resources to assist in the assessment, evaluation, and treatment of patients with TBI or experiencing symptoms related to potential brain health threats,” explained Stephanie Maxfield-Panker, clinical affairs section chief for the DHA’s Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence who holds a doctorate in neuroscience. “Providers can download the app, and use the tools, education products, and resources whether online or offline.”



The app was developed by clinical subject matter experts at TBICoE working with developers. TBICoE is a branch of the DHA’s Research and Engineering Directorate.



Maxfield-Panker said, “The app leads providers logically through steps of TBI evaluation and provides summary information that can then assist in the management of the injury.”



“The app is intended for use at the point of injury and beyond,” added Gary McKinney, TBICoE chief of clinical practice and clinical recommendations. “The goal was to create an enterprise digital solution that provides clinically relevant information and education about concussion assessment and management for providers, medics, and corpsmen.”



The app contains interactive versions of resources, including:



• Military Acute Concussion Evaluation 2, or MACE 2: a concussion assessment tool

• Progressive Return to Activity Clinical Recommendation: a resource for guidance on when a service member can return to duty

• Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory: a self-report questionnaire to help measure post-concussion symptoms



Additionally, the MACE 2 and the NSI are automated.



“It also provides clinical practice guidelines and education materials,” he added. “These are currently static, but the goal is to eventually make them interactive.”



The ability to use the app in the field is a key component.



“After the app is downloaded to a user’s device and a brief sign-up process is completed, the app can be used offline,” McKinney noted. “If a user is deployed and without network capabilities, they still have access to the information. When an approved network is available or restored, any app updates will be pushed through. We developed a “QuickStart Guide and FAQ” resource to help providers get started with the app.”



Maxfield-Panker emphasized the importance of making these tools available and accessible to providers.



“Medical personnel will have brain health resources in one location, at their fingertips, in the deployed setting, in garrison or home base, online, or offline,” she said. “It is important for medical personnel to always have the most up-to-date tools they need to assess and manage TBI and other brain health threats—anytime, anywhere.”



According to McKinney, providers were asking for an improved system of delivery and access for TBI information. “The advancement and availability of technology enables providers to prepare, protect, and care for our warfighters.”



“Prior to the WBH Provider Toolkit app, there wasn't anything that was a ‘one-stop shop’ of comprehensive information like what we have here.”



Supporting the DHA Strategic Plan



According to Maxfield-Panker, the app “aligns directly with the DHA Strategic Plan.”



“For example, it ties to the priority of ‘enabling combat support to the Joint Force in competition, crisis, or conflict.’ By allowing easy and timely access to brain health tools, the app supports standardization of care across multiple environments.”



The app is one of DHA’s latest examples of commitment to implementing new and emerging technology in the delivery of health care.



McKinney said, “The automation it delivers in garrison, during combat operations, or other times of crisis, aids in modernizing the delivery of care—another DHA priority.”



“The Military Health System is undergoing a period of modernization with a focus on creating ways to improve efficiency, and build an integrated health care system,” added Maxfield-Panker. “The toolkit supports this goal.”



Evolving the WBH Provider Toolkit App



Improving and updating the app is an ongoing process.



“There are refinements we would like to make such as communication with electronic health records, but we’re poised to do that when the time comes,” said McKinney.



User responses will play an important role in the process.



“We welcome feedback,” said Maxfield-Panker. “If a user would like to contact TBICoE about their app experience, their feedback can be submitted directly in the app, or they can send an email to dha.wbh-toolkit@health.mil.”



“I was a medic a long time ago,” added McKinney. “The battlefield has changed over the years. Just because I wore the uniform doesn't mean the conditions are still the same. We need the eyes and ears of individuals in the field to give feedback about their challenges and barriers to best understand how we can support them … does it answer the call? Is there something we missed? We can always get better.”



To learn more about the Military Health System’s efforts to support warfighter brain health, visit the Warfighter Brain Health Hub.

