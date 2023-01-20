Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New text service offers military healthcare updates, information

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Staff Sgt. Erika Feliciano, brigade victim advocate, reviews an incoming text message at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023. The Defense Health Agency San Antonio Market recently launched a new text messaging service to keep TRICARE beneficiaries informed about their local military healthcare system. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    This work, New text service offers military healthcare updates, information, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRICARE
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    text message
    text service

