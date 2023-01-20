Army Staff Sgt. Erika Feliciano, brigade victim advocate, reviews an incoming text message at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023. The Defense Health Agency San Antonio Market recently launched a new text messaging service to keep TRICARE beneficiaries informed about their local military healthcare system. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 13:55
|Photo ID:
|7610512
|VIRIN:
|230120-D-HZ730-0135
|Resolution:
|6605x4408
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New text service offers military healthcare updates, information, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New text service offers military healthcare updates, information
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT