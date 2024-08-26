Brazilian soldiers gain energy insight

Photo By William Farrow | Lt. Col. Heron Alves Dos Santos and Capt. Luiz Pereira Da Silva Neto, Brazilian army...... read more read more Photo By William Farrow | Lt. Col. Heron Alves Dos Santos and Capt. Luiz Pereira Da Silva Neto, Brazilian army military works department, tour the 10-megawatt solar photovoltaic and 1-megawatt energy storage system on Redstone Arsenal, meeting with subject matter experts there to gain insight into the project. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. --Two Brazilian army engineering officers visited Redstone Arsenal and Huntsville Center Aug. 21 to exchange information regarding energy projects.



That morning, Lt. Col. Heron Alves Dos Santos and Capt. Luiz Pereira Da Silva Neto, Brazilian army military works department, toured Solid Waste Disposal Authority (SWDA) of the City of Huntsville the Waste to Energy Facility. The Facility serves the primary solid waste disposal needs of the city by combusting approximately 700 tons per day of municipal solid waste and converting the released energy into low-pressure steam which is supplied to the adjacent Redstone Arsenal.



The Brazilians then toured the 10-megawatt solar photovoltaic and 1-megawatt energy storage system on Redstone, meeting with subject matter experts there to gain insight into the project.



After the facility tours, The Brazilian’s met with Col. Erin Eike, Redstone Arsenal garrison commander, at Huntsville Center where the Arsenal’s public works department personnel provided detailed briefings and face-to-face information exchanges regarding the Arsenal’s energy processes and resilience programs.



Brazilian army Capt. Pereira Da Silva Neto, Assistant to the directorate of Military Works – Energy Efficiency and Renewable Generation Section, then provided a brief to representative of Huntsville Center’s Energy Division regarding Brazil’s efforts to provide efficient energy solutions for some of their most remote outposts, many located in the Amazona state.



“These bases have no roads, and they must get supplies from the air, so it’s not easy to get them the diesel fuel they require to power their generators,” Pereira Da Silva Neto said.

Lt. Col. Alves Dos Santos, Assistant to the directorate of Military Works – Special Studies and Projects Section, said there is great interest from the Brazilian army in installing solar panels at the bases to provide the electricity needed to operate.



Ricky Tellstrom, Huntsville Center metering and energy support services chief and liaison for the visit, said it’s the Army's goal to enable its installations to become more energy and water efficient and resilient, and from those efforts many best practices are noted and collected for future projects.



“By sharing information with our allies like Brazil, it makes our relationship stronger and ensures that both countries have secure, resilient and sustainable energy supplies to their military forces,” Tellstrom said.