Brazilian soldiers gain energy insight

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Lt. Col. Heron Alves Dos Santos and Capt. Luiz Pereira Da Silva Neto, Brazilian army military works department, tour the 10-megawatt solar photovoltaic and 1-megawatt energy storage system on Redstone Arsenal, meeting with subject matter experts there to gain insight into the project.

