Brazilian soldiers gain energy insight

Lt. Col. Heron Alves Dos Santos and Capt. Luiz Pereira Da Silva Neto, Brazilian army military works department, tour the 10-megawatt solar photovoltaic and 1-megawatt energy storage system on Redstone Arsenal, meeting with subject matter experts there to gain insight into the project.