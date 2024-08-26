Lt. Col. Heron Alves Dos Santos and Capt. Luiz Pereira Da Silva Neto, Brazilian army military works department, tour the 10-megawatt solar photovoltaic and 1-megawatt energy storage system on Redstone Arsenal, meeting with subject matter experts there to gain insight into the project.
Brazilian soldiers gain energy insight
