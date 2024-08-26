LRC Italy LN employee: my love for learning English started as a babysitter for Army Families

Photo By Cameron Porter | Sonia Zanfavero is an Italian host nation employee whose love for the English language...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Sonia Zanfavero is an Italian host nation employee whose love for the English language began as a teenager when she was babysitting for U.S. Army Families in the Vicenza area. She said she still uses her language skills she acquired then in her job now as a workforce management analyst for Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – When you listen to Sonia Zanfavero speak, you might think she’s an American but she’s not. The Italian host nation employee with Logistics Readiness Center Italy first started honing her mastery of the English language when she worked as a babysitter for U.S. Army Families stationed at Vicenza in the late ‘90s.



She said she’s still in contact with the families she babysat for all those years ago and considers this an important part of her life. And she still uses her language skills she acquired then in her job now as a workforce management analyst for LRC Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



“It’s beautiful to know that you have been a part of someone’s life, and after all these years they are still a part of mine,” said the 38-year-old Italian who – beyond babysitting – has been supporting the U.S. Army Garrison Italy community for over 10 years, first at the Car Care Center on Caserma Ederle and now at the LRC.



“At LRC Italy, one of my day-to-day responsibilities is managing the manning document. I make sure that all hiring actions are tracked and updated. Everything regarding new personnel – from the start of their hiring processes until the day they come on board – I support,” said Zanfavero.



Zanfavero said she likes her work because she’s always learning and always working to resolve new problems that arise. And she really enjoys working as a management analyst, she said.



“In this job I actually have the opportunity to analyze data, which is something I really enjoy,” Zanfavero said. “It’s not even work for me. It’s more like a game. It’s like going to the playground, for a kid. I enjoy it very much.”



And when it comes to her mastery of the English language and her accent, or lack thereof, the LRC Italy employee of the quarter and later employee of the year said this is something she started learning and practicing as a teenager and something she’s always enjoyed.



“I always liked learning English. Even as a child and a teenager, I was always trying to find ways to improve my knowledge of the English language, and babysitting for American families definitely helped,” she said.



“And I’m still in touch with all of them to this day, which is really a beautiful thing,” said Zanfavero, who's also very thankful to LRC Italy for all the opportunities she’s had meeting good people and learning from them.



“This learning experience has given me the chance to meet a lot of wonderful people, people from here and people from across Europe, and that's very nice,” she said.



LRC Italy is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Italy.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.