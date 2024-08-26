USACE, 355th partners break ground on new security entrance at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District contractors stage equipment and...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District contractors stage equipment and supplies in preparation for construction on the new South Wilmot Gate project following the groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 22 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. These projects are being executed by USACE in coordination with Air Force’s 355th Civil Engineer Squadron. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Senior leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base broke ground on the new South Wilmot Gate project during an Aug. 23 ceremony at the air base near Tucson, Arizona.



“The project is a complete reconstruction of our South Wilmot gate,” said Air Force Col. Scott Mills, the 355th Wing commander at Davis-Monthan. “It’s not just for the military and civilians who work on base. We want to encourage folks from Tucson, and we want to give them easy and ample access.”



The $15 million project will include a vehicle inspection facility and updated security measures, while easing traffic flow in and out of the installation.



“The gates are a significant emotional event for the community,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah Bodenheimer, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron commander. “You are talking about people’s time: time in traffic, time to get on base and their ease of access to the base.”



The Air Force Civil Engineers and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coordinate closely to solve the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.



“The South Gate groundbreaking represents our continued support for the United States Air Force and all our military partners as the premier engineering and construction solution,” said Army Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks, USACE Los Angeles District deputy commander. “Delivering quality projects safely, on time and within budget.”



The USACE Tucson Area Office, which is located on the installation, is currently working on 11 projects on Davis-Monthan, the City of Tucson, and Pima County. Most of the projects fall under the military construction program.



“The Tucson team are a hard-working group of professionals who care about our military,” said USACE Tucson Area Office Resident Engineer Bill Crockett. “We and the 355th CES provide innovative solutions while maintaining the operational security when dealing with sensitive military construction projects.”



Crockett, a USACE employee since 1982, also worked closely with the 355th CES as the South Wilmot Gate project manager.



“I have a high opinion of the Corps of Engineers,” said Bodenheimer, who deployed three times attached to the U.S. Army. “We have a good relationship with the Corps here, and I look forward to them continuing to meet our high expectation on projects.”



The gate construction and inspection facility are projected to be completed before spring 2026.