Midshipmen Visit Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron One

Courtesy Photo | Midshipman 1st Class Joseph Kapszukiewicz, Midshipman 1st Class Axel Fisher, Midshipman 1st Class Athena Dinh and Midshipman 1st Class Robert Montoya with Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel (OUSV) Ranger in Port Hueneme, CA. Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) One has established a summer training program with USNA for midshipmen interested in furthering the Navy's integration of robotic and autonomous systems into the fleet.

Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) One welcomed four first class midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy for their summer cruises to focus on the development unmanned surface systems.



Although not a traditional surface cruise, the midshipmen were given an inside look at the Navy’s advances in the unmanned systems that will support the future of the Surface Fleet. The midshipmen were specifically selected for this opportunity based on their interest and undergraduate degree focus in robotics, autonomy, and unmanned systems.



The midshipmen received training on the maritime autonomy control software for the USVs and associated payloads, familiarization tours onboard all the USVs, and assisted in USVRON 1’s planning efforts for future exercises, experimentation, and concepts of operations.



“It’s good to see the future of what our Navy might be. I can’t wait to work alongside USVs when I commission,” said Midshipman 1st Class Axel Fisher.



During the visit, the midshipmen also received familiarization tours of Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) and Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARCs) operated by USVRON Three in San Diego. Additionally, they received training on the future MQ-25 Stingray Carrier-Based Unmanned Aerial System (CBUAS) and tours of the MQ-4C Triton training facilities at Point Mugu.



“We wanted to give the Midshipmen a broad overview of what the Navy is doing in the unmanned space,” said Lt. Jonathan Dibling, the training officer and midshipman training coordinator at USVRON 1.



“It was fascinating to get to see the behind the scenes of USVs. I was able to use the knowledge from my Electrical Engineering major to understand the capabilities and can see the important future of unmanned craft,” said Midshipman 1st Class Joey Kapszukiewicz at the conclusion of the cruise.



Mariner, Ranger, Seahawk and Sea Hunter are the current USVs assigned to USVRON One and recently completed the first overseas USV deployment to the Indo-Pacific region during Integrated Battle Problem 23.2. During this deployment, they traveled a combined 46,651 nautical miles, navigated primarily by autonomous systems, and visited partners in Japan and Australia.



Based in Port Hueneme, California onboard Naval Base Ventura County, USVRON One’s mission is to test, evaluate and operate USVs in support of medium and large unmanned surface vessel development and integration into fleet operations and provide recommendations to Navy leadership on the development of unmanned systems.