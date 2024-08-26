NAMRU San Antonio increases Research Prescence at 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium

Photo By Burrell Parmer | KISSIMMEE, Fla. – (Aug. 27, 2024) – Dr. Jessica Saul-McBeth, a research scientist,...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | KISSIMMEE, Fla. – (Aug. 27, 2024) – Dr. Jessica Saul-McBeth, a research scientist, joined by Taylor MacMackin, assigned to the Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, presented research titled “Engineering Neutrophil-Membrane Coated Nanoparticles as an Effective Drug Delivery System During Ischemia Reperfusion Injury on the Battlefield” to NAMRU San Antonio leadership during Poster Session One on day two of the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. The MHSRS brings together military, government, academia, and industry experts for four days of critical conversations and intensive idea sharing. Presenters will share their latest research findings and challenges on topics including combat casualty care, military operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, medical simulation and information sciences, military infectious diseases, and the radiation health effects. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – (Aug. 28, 2024) – Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, located at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD).



To present their findings, research scientists assigned to NAMRU San Antonio’s Directed Energy Health Effects, Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine, and Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorates presented 16 scientific posters and three oral presentations during the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Aug. 26-29.



The MHSRS brings together military, government, academia, and industry experts for four days of critical conversations and intensive idea sharing.



Presenters shared their latest research findings and challenges on topics including combat casualty care, military operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, medical simulation and information sciences, military infectious diseases, and the radiation health effects.



Posters presented during the 4-day symposium ranged from preclinical model for evaluation of human-derived blood resuscitation products to investigation of effects from suprathreshold near-infrared laser exposures to skin on anatomical and physiological parameters.



Presentations given were on Hazard Analysis for Dual Band Radar Operations, Physical and Biocompatibility Testing of a Novel Self-healing Dental Composite, and Prehospital Pooled Frozen Solvent Detergent Plasma in a Polytrauma Hemorrhage Model.



According to NAMRU San Antonio Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel, presenting research findings can influence military health care practices and policies, potentially leading to improvements in medical care and operational effectiveness.



“Presenting at MHSRS demonstrates the command's depth of knowledge and technical expertise in our field, showcasing the high level of skill and competency among our researchers,” said Buechel, a Navy nurse from Woodhaven, Mich. “I am incredibly proud of our team's accomplishment. This increases our visibility to showcase how our research aligns with military strategic objectives and operational needs.”



Scientific research is rewarding for the scientist and crucial for NAMRU San Antonio said Chief Science Director Dr. Darrin Frye.



“When research is presented to the military medical community, it moves the field forward and may reveal unexpected findings, expand the body of known facts, or validate standards that benefit both the military and society,” said Frye, of Kingman, Kan. “Presentations highlight significant progress and are often key deliverables. They provide tangible evidence for sponsors, program managers, and decision-makers, showcasing the return on investment and frequently leading to further efforts.”



According to Frye, the high number of presentations and posters presented by NAMRU San Antonio is a testament to the ingenuity, professionalism, and perseverance of the command’s outstanding scientists.



“Their remarkable achievements in their fields of interest, along with the efforts of the entire command and supportive teams, highlight our commitment to maintaining a dynamic and creative working environment,” said Frye. “Despite the challenges of complex scientific gaps and finite resources, our teams remain undeterred. Driven by their passion for research and the joy of discovery, they work tirelessly, knowing that their efforts could one day save the life of a wounded service member.”



Dr. Annette Rodriguez, of San Antonio, a research scientist, assigned to the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine Directorate, presented two scientific posters during MHSRS.



“This has been a great experience to be able to meet with other principal investigators and share novel knowledge of medical research that will benefit the military,” said Rodriguez, who have served with NAMRU San Antonio for four years. “This was my third MHSRS, and it gets more exciting each time I attend.”



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.