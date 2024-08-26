10th Mountain Division Soldiers Visit DEVCOM Soldier Center

Photo By Spc. Kade Bowers | Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery and Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kade Bowers | Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery and Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, receive a presentation about the Cold Temperature and Arctic Protection System, Aug. 27, 2024, at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center in Natick, Massachusetts. The CTAPS is an improved design over previous cold weather systems, protecting Soldiers better, and increasing maneuverability in austere environments. (U.S. Army by Spc. Kade M. Bowers) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division (LI) traveled to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center in Natick, Massachusetts, Aug. 27, to gain hands-on experience with the newest technology being developed. Understanding the latest innovations in modern military operations is critical to success when facing near-peer adversaries.



The visiting Soldiers had an opportunity to view devices that boost effectiveness on the modern battlefield, such as the Cold Temperature and Arctic Protection System. The CTAPS offers an improvement over past and current cold weather systems used by the U.S. Army by increasing the system’s portability, durability, and resistibility.



“I feel like the new CTAPS is incredibly useful for us,” said Sgt. Nicholas Ormonde, a weapons locating radar operator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division Artillery. “It’s more durable, lighter, and keeps moisture out better than what we used to use.”



Soldiers were shown other devices designed to enhance the capabilities of the modern Soldier, such as the exoskeleton systems. The exoskeleton systems being developed at the DEVCOM Soldier Center were made with the idea of an optimized combat force in mind, by leveraging the ability to redistribute force throughout the body, increasing mobility or strength depending on the system.



“Our goal is to make our Soldiers and our small units as effective as possible on the battlefield given all the constraints and variables they have to deal with,” said Jeremy Whitsitt, the deputy of the Soldier Effectiveness Directorate for the DEVCOM Soldier Center.



In addition to improved efficiency, Ormonde expressed his confidence that the exoskeleton systems would make life better for the average Soldier.



“When it comes to the exoskeleton, it's going to reduce injury hands down,” Ormonde said. “It makes everything lighter and easier to deal with.”



Whitsitt echoed the sentiment of helping to protect and sustain Soldiers’ bodies and abilities, and he stressed the importance of finding ways to keep them operational as long as possible.



“You can’t stay in the fight very long if you’re not optimized to perform well with equipment that’s also optimized to perform in adverse environments,” he said.



Soldiers also had an opportunity to see the beginning of the Army’s next steps in force sustainment facilities, specifically in hard structure technology. The structures shown during the tour are designed to be established rapidly, providing quick and effective shelter in operational environments.



“This equipment is going to keep us alive, it’s gonna be reliable, and it’s gonna make us more lethal,” Ormonde said. “It gives us the ability to accomplish our missions in a timely manner.”



He also emphasized his gratitude that 10th Mountain Division Soldiers were able to gain hands-on experience with the future of the Army.



“It was fantastic seeing the younger Soldiers get their hands on the technology,” Ormonde said. “They are the future.”