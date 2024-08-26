10th Mountain Division Soldiers complete Norwegian Foot March at Fort Drum

Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | Sgt. Karl Lingner, a Soldier with the 10th Mountain Division Band, poses for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | Sgt. Karl Lingner, a Soldier with the 10th Mountain Division Band, poses for a photo while participating in the annual Norwegian Foot March on Fort Drum, New York, Aug 28, 2024. This was done to build team camaraderie and to continue a long standing tradition throughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 28, 2024) – Soldiers with 10th Mountain Division (LI) participated in the annual Norwegian Foot March to build team camaraderie and to continue a longstanding tradition throughout the U.S. Army. The event consisted of Soldiers carrying 25-pound rucksacks across 18.6 miles within a specified time.

This tradition stems back to 1915 as a test for Norwegian soldiers. It was designed to test the army’s resilience by moving large numbers of soldiers across a certain distance to enable combat effective readiness. After the foot march was complete, soldiers would continue their normal military duties. Afterwards, the competing soldiers would earn the Norwegian Foot March Badge. The U.S. Army has implemented this tradition today to continue the legacy of the Norwegian military.

Sgt. Karl Lingner, a Soldier with the 10th Mountain Division Band, said he thought his team felt pride for taking up this challenge and completing it.

“It's about representing ourselves and our brothers-in-arms in Norway in continuing their (legacy)," Lingner said. “We wanted to do something hard, push ourselves to our limits and build camaraderie, and represent the (10th Mountain) Division.”

Soldiers from across Fort Drum were excited and thrilled about completing this foot march, not only to continue the legacy but to instill pride in themselves for the accomplishment and embracing the challenge with their fellow Soldiers.

By the time Soldiers were back and crossing that finish line, sweat was dripping, hearts were pounding, but relief and accomplishment were seen on every individual who was present.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Blackburn, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, spoke about his excitement and drive for himself and his squad upon completing the challenge.

“It’s about building morale and making sure that we can get to our destination in order to complete our mission,” Blackburn said. “It's about pushing them to their limits, and it's definitely a great thing for them to experience.”

Soldiers ended their time with the foot march with applause, handshakes and high fives. Each individual completed the 18.6 miles with a new sense of pride, but the challenge wasn't over yet.

To carry on the tradition, each Soldier must continue their normal military workday to ensure they are able to perform their duties even after the foot march ended. The climb for them was almost over, the Norwegian Foot March Badge was at hand for them. These Soldiers knew they have what it takes.