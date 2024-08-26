Essential facility for 2nd Communications Squadron opens at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The 2nd Bomb Wing hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Consolidated Communications Facility on Aug. 28, 2024, marking a significant upgrade for the 2nd Communications Squadron’s efficiency and morale.



The new facility offers upgrades to all aspects of 2nd CS mission essential tasks and responsibilities, by consolidating previously separated offices into one centralized location.



“Having everybody under one roof instead of spread across multiple buildings has made it so much easier to communicate and get things done,” said Staff Sgt. Joel Hawks, 2nd CS non-commissioned officer in charge of the hub. “It’s better for camaraderie, too – being able to just talk to someone face-to-face rather than sending emails makes a big difference.”



The previous buildings had several issues hindering the squadron’s efficiency, including facilities that are not suitable for next generation communications systems, and limited flexibility for future growth and expansion. The opening of the new facility remedies this with improved working conditions that enhance teamwork and coordination between Airmen.



The new facility enhances the squadron’s work environment with improved ventilation and modern amenities, promoting a more comfortable and productive atmosphere and supporting the health and well-being of Airmen.



“Moving into a new building with a cleaner and properly ventilated space has been significantly better for everyone’s health overall,” said Tech Sgt. Joshua Nickles, 2nd CS non-commissioned officer in charge of executive communications. “We’ve had a few airmen who struggled with breathing issues in the older buildings, and that was a serious concern. Now in the new facility, we don’t have to worry about those problems anymore.”



The new facility also features a new dedicated training room, which previous buildings were lacking. This room allows for an entire office to be trained at once, where multiple training sessions can be held per day by different sections within the squadron.



“This building will allow us to press into the next century by getting our warfighters the correct information on time,” said Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “Deter our enemies, assure our adversaries, and if deterrence should ever fail, prevail in conflict.”



The 2nd CS maintains and operates critical communications systems for Barksdale Air Force Base, ensuring reliable and secure information technology, networking, and communication services to support daily operations of all personnel. The new facility enhances their ability to perform with greater efficiency and reliability, supporting Barksdale’s readiness and effectiveness.

