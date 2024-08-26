FY 2025 SMART SEED Grant Program Awardees

The Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Program recently announced $1.9 million of new research grants to 16 SMART scholars as part of its competitive SEED Grant for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025. The SEED Grant awards research grants worth up to $100,000 per year for a maximum of three years to SMART scholars as they transition from the pursuit of their doctorates to DoD civilians.



These grants aims to develop a cadre of future technical subject matter experts within the DoD to conduct high-impact research at SMART sponsoring facilities. It provides opportunities for scholars who have pursued a SMART-funded doctorate to lead independent research in a DoD critical technology area while receiving valuable mentoring from the nation’s best researchers within DoD laboratories.



Proposals were reviewed by science and technology experts across the DoD Components. The FY 2025 SEED Grant awardees join 87 investigators previously awarded since FY 2021.



The mentoring of SEED Grant awardees by established scientists and engineers in the DoD science and technology workforce is a key component of the SEED Grant initiative. The SEED Grant mentors are eligible to receive an additional $25,000 award in support of their role as a technical expert for the SEED investigator. The mentor award also encourages career building activities such as jointly attending scientific conferences or DoD program reviews to assist the SEED investigator in developing networks and facilitate understanding of the DoD science and technology (S&T) enterprise.



“SEED is a unique opportunity for our Ph.D. scholars to gain vital early career S&T project leadership experience while working at the leading edges of the DoD’s critical technology areas. It is a part of the SMART scholar professional development process which addresses the 2023 National Defense Science and Technology Strategy of investing in the workforce of tomorrow,” stated Dr. Coit Hendley, SMART Deputy Program Manager.



A highly competitive scholarship-for-service program, SMART is the largest science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)-focused education and workforce initiative under DoD STEM, the Department’s comprehensive K–20 STEM education and talent development effort. SMART is empowered to make full-tuition awards during any phase of a scholar’s education at a regionally accredited U.S. college or university. The program sponsors bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral studies in 24 academic disciplines critical to national security and DoD’s scientific and technological future. Upon graduation, students move directly into federal civilian employment at DoD laboratories. Awards can be made during any phase of a scholar’s education and vary in length from a minimum of one year to a maximum of five years. The service commitment is one year of DoD employment for each academic year of SMART funding. Since its inception in 2006, the program has awarded over 5,200 scholarships.



To learn more about the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program and the participating DoD sponsoring facilities, visit www.smartscholarship.org.



Information on the SMART SEED Grant Program can be found at https://www.smartscholarship.org/smart?id=seed_grant.



Interested in becoming a SMART scholar? The application is currently open until Dec. 6, 2024. More information can be found at smartscholarship.org



The FY25 SMART SEED investigators are:



- Christopher Hays - Air Force Research Laboratory - Advanced Computing and Software, Integrated Network Systems-of-Systems, Integrated Sensing and Cyber, Space Technology, Trusted Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy

- Jason Kuszynski - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Technical Center - Directed Energy, Space Technology

- Brandi Wooten - U.S. Army DEVCOM Army Research Directorate - Integrated Network Systems-of-Systems, Microelectronics, Quantum Science, Renewable Energy Generation and Storage

- Katherine Wall - National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency - Advanced Computing and Software, Integrated Sensing and Cyber, Space Technology, Trusted Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy

- Shannon Sweitzer - Naval Surface Warfare Center - Directed Energy, Hypersonics

- Trent White - U.S. Army DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory - Trusted Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy

- Victoria Stinson - Naval Surface Warfare Center - Integrated Sensing and Cyber, Microelectronics

- Jordan Rudoph Planillo - Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division - Directed Energy, Integrated Sensing and Cyber, Microelectronics, Quantum Science, Space Technology

- Seth Erickson - Air Force Research Laboratory - Quantum Science, Space Technology

- Erin Hausmann - Naval Information Warfare Center - Human-Machine Interfaces, Trusted Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy

- Erin Thornton - Air Force Research Laboratory - Directed Energy

- John Zelina - Naval Surface Warfare Center - Trusted Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy

- Natalie Vest - Naval Air Warfare Center - Biotechnology, Directed Energy, Hypersonics

- Andrew Jin - U.S. Army Engineer Research - Advanced Computing and Software, Integrated Network Systems-of-Systems, Renewable Energy Generation and Storage

- Emily Rickel - Naval Air Warfare Center - Human-Machine Interfaces

- Paul Mead - U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center - Advanced Materials

