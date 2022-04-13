Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program

    SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    SMART Scholarship Program

    The SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program is sponsored by the SMART Program Office and the Laboratories and Personnel Office under the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. SEED Grant recipients receive research grants up to $100 thousand per year for up to a maximum of three years to help support promising SMART scholars establish a foundational research or engineering effort in their area of expertise as they transition from the pursuit of their Ph.D. to a DoD professional.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 09:48
    Photo ID: 7141011
    VIRIN: 220415-D-SS021-1001
    Resolution: 1174x400
    Size: 69.49 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Stepping into the Future with Machine

    Improved Data Quality for Next Gen Directed Energy Systems

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEED
    SMART
    SMART Scholarship
    SEED Grant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT