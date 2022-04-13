The SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program is sponsored by the SMART Program Office and the Laboratories and Personnel Office under the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. SEED Grant recipients receive research grants up to $100 thousand per year for up to a maximum of three years to help support promising SMART scholars establish a foundational research or engineering effort in their area of expertise as they transition from the pursuit of their Ph.D. to a DoD professional.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 09:48 Photo ID: 7141011 VIRIN: 220415-D-SS021-1001 Resolution: 1174x400 Size: 69.49 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.