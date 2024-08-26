Joint Base Andrews implements inaugural domestic violence response drill

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. - The 316th Wing inspection team hosted the base’s inaugural scenario-based domestic violence exercise at Freedom Park, Thursday. The exercise included an actor initiating simulated violence against their partner in a public setting, eventually involving base organizations to de-escalate, process and investigate the physical altercation.



Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall directed changes to the Department of the Air Force’s domestic violence and response efforts according to a September 2023 announcement. One of the changes included the implementation of an annual domestic violence exercise.



Organizations from across base such as the 316th Security Forces Squadron, Office of Special Investigations, 316th Medical Squadron, 316th Medical Support Squadron, firefighters, and the Family Advocacy Program took part in the exercise.



The exercise was planned and executed by the inspection team who also graded responses by participants during the scenarios.



“I feel everything went as appropriately as they have trained. Everyone did what they were supposed to do, they effectively met the markers that we had...,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Desiree Maestas, a 316th Wing inspector and planner. “With this being our first domestic violence-based exercise, we didn't have a foundation on what to expect. However, now that we have a platform to build on, we can focus on getting other organizations involved.”

