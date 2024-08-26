Photo By John Schwab | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing pose for a photo while...... read more read more Photo By John Schwab | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing pose for a photo while competing in annual Patriotic Golf Tournament in Marysville, California, Aug. 23, 2024. Hosted by the Beale Military Liaison Council, the tournament raised over 1 million dollars over the years to support quality of life projects and advocacy for Beale Air Force Base, while offering numerous opportunities for customer engagement and dialogue among those in the defense industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Schwab) see less | View Image Page

MARYSVILLE, Calif. – The Beale Military Liaison Council (BMLC) hosted the highly anticipated annual Patriotic Golf Tournament, Aug. 23. It was a cool day in the late Northern California summer, a nice reprieve from the heat of the past few weeks for those that came out for a day of fundraising, networking, and fun.



The tournament is an annual event held each August for the past 16 years, featuring local business leaders, civic leaders, Beale Airmen and Air Force leaders from across the country. As BMLC’s primary fundraiser, the annual Patriotic Golf Tournament is enjoyable and raises funds to support quality of life projects and advocacy for Beale AFB.



“It’s a way to raise visibility,” said Janice Nall, BMLC chairman. “We encourage Beale Airmen to participate in the tournament. Some of them are serious golfers but most of them are just there for the camaraderie. It brings a lot of the local sponsors closer.”



The tournament is held at Peach Tree Country Club and features a day of golf, food, raffles, silent auction, tee prizes and awards. With support for this event and those events in past years, the BMLC raised over 1 million dollars and This tournament also offered numerous opportunities for community engagement and dialogue among those in the defense industry.



The funds raised through the golf tournament have gone into a plethora of projects that have helped to improve the quality of life for the Airmen of Beale AFB. Projects included renovations for specific buildings and courtyards, the installation of exercise equipment along with additional space for physical training, advocating for base housing privatization, a $14 million Child Development Center and more.



“They [participants] get to hear what we’re doing and why it's important for the installation to be here, not just from an economic standpoint, but for the defense of the nation,” said Nall. “We have the opportunity to bring forward our military and our Airmen in a positive light.”