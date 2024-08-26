Army & Air Force Exchange Service Named ‘Veteran Friendly’ by U.S. Veterans Magazine 11 Years Running

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine as a “Veteran Friendly” employer for 2024, marking the 11th straight year the Department of Defense’s largest retailer has earned the honor for its hiring efforts.



“Family serving family is amplified when Veterans join the Exchange,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Veterans understand our customers because they were and are our customer.”



The Exchange offers Veterans preference in hiring, competitive pay and benefits, including paid vacation and sick leave. Veterans who become full-time associates can use their military service time toward their Exchange retirement



Veterans make up about 10% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce, and Exchange has hired more than 60,000 Veterans and military spouses since 2013.



The Exchange regularly garners accolades for its efforts to employ Veterans and military spouses. In 2024, the Exchange was named:



• No. 1 Military Spouse Friendly® Employer by Viqtory Media.

• A top-10 Military Friendly Employer® by Viqtory Media.

• VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer.



Veterans interested in pursuing a career with the Exchange can learn more at ApplyMyExchange.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



