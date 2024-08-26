Harry S. Truman CSG Completes Joint Force’s Most Complex Training Event

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), also known as Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, completed Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), Aug. 23, 2024.



The exercise represents the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders.



COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development.



COMPTUEX emphasizes a carrier strike group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirments and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe.



“CSG 8 brings together a strike package that is world-class. The ability to deploy these units into harm’s way — in the Mediterranean, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, [and throughout the world]— it is going to be an impressive combat package,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “From subsea to the surface to air, CSG 8 is able to conduct combat operations in all those domains — synchronize those in real time and meet all the needs of combatant commanders in those different areas of responsibilities — it’s really impressive.”



At its core, COMPTUEX assesses the strike group's ability to seamlessly integrate its various components – a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON), Carrier Air Wing (CVW), guided-missile cruiser, and Information Warfare team – into a cohesive fighting force capable of executing each of its warfare areas.



“Our mission is incredibly important,” said Rear Adm. Max McCoy, commander, CSG 4. “We train and mentor deploying carrier strike groups to be ready for all contingencies anywhere in the world. We know the ultimate metric of success is winning in combat.”



COMPTUEX assesses and enhances carrier strike group proficiency to execute complex tactical maneuvers, effective communication in a pressurized environment, and decisive responses to a realistic threat environment. The approximately 10,000 Sailors of the HSTCSG participated in live, virtual, and constructive training opportunities during at-sea operations, resulting in CSG 4 deployment certification recommendations for U.S. Fleet Forces Command.



“I am impressed with how well our team came together,” said Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander, CSG 8. “While we all have individual roles and missions, together we are able to train and operate at a much higher level. U.S. Navy carrier strike groups deliver flexibility and capabilities for the fleet commander to use as a means to deliver combat power and maintain a competitive advantage throughout theater.”



This COMPTUEX allowed HSTCSG to enhance warfighting capabilities while strengthening relations with Allies. Exercising alongside the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Carabiniere (F 593) - a clear demonstration of the Navy’s unwavering commitment to operating alongside NATO Allies. This commitment not only strengthens the collective force but also promotes security, stability, freedom of navigation, and the free flow of commerce.



“The importance of having Carabiniere with us during COMPTUEX cannot be understated,” said Bailey. “That ability to take a NATO ally like Italy and seamlessly integrate them into our operations demonstrates our dedication to fostering cooperation and integrating advanced capabilities with our Allies. Once we deploy forward, our integration with them will be smoother and more effective for NATO’s collective defense having completed this scenario.”



During the COMPTUEX, in addition to the Fleet Forces, U.S. Second Fleet, and Task Force 80 Commanders’ visiting to observe the exercise and meet with Sailors, the ship welcomed visitors from the Harry S. Truman Library and Institute. Namesake visits are an important part of the Navy’s connection with the American people, and this visit was no different.



“Every Sailor aboard this ship – regardless of what command or unit they belong to – has worked hard over the last several weeks and months to refine their warfighting skillsets such that when we go on deployment in the not too distant future, we will be ready for combat operations if and when called upon to do so,” said Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). “It was awesome to have guests aboard from the Harry S. Truman Library and Institute. Truman Sailors embody the grit, courage, and humility our namesake is known for, and it was special to share that.”



Truman has deployed 10 times since its commissioning in 1998. During its deployment to the Mediterranean Sea in 2022, Truman provided air support to Allies in response to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. The carrier's embarked air wing flew missions to enforce a no-fly zone and deter further aggression, illustrating the Navy's role in supporting global power projection and collective defense.



“The Sailors onboard Truman are special. It was immediately obvious to me when I got onboard that the culture and climate and the feeling that this team has already built was really impressive,” said Caudle. “Folks from all walks of life, from every state in the union, and perhaps different countries have come together to prepare Truman for what’s going to be an epic deployment.”



HSTCSG consists of the flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with eight embarked aviation squadrons; staffs from CSG-8, CVW-1, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79).



Carrier Strike Group 8's mission is to conduct prompt and sustained combat, incident to operations at sea, by building and employing a trained, ready Carrier Strike Group prepared when called upon to achieve the warfighting objectives of the assigned Joint Force or Fleet Commander.



Carrier Strike Group 4's mission is to train, mentor, and assess carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors.

