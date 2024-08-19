Truman's COMPTUEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240817-N-JR318-2042 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2024) Sailors chain down and secure an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Seahawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), August 17. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter Day)