Ready, steady, go…

Courtesy Photo | Company B, Allied Forces South Battalion held its annual Ready Steady Week for U.S. Soldiers assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy at the Joint Force Command Naples headquarters in Italy June 10-13. NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy headquartered in Milan, Italy, was officially designated as NATO's Allied Reaction Force on July 1. The training hosted by Company B is also available for service members from the U.S. Army's sister services. (Courtesy photo)

NAPLES, Italy – Company B, Allied Forces South Battalion held its annual Ready Steady Week for U.S. Soldiers assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy at the Joint Force Command Naples headquarters here June 10-13.



Ready Steady Week, known as green week or ready week in some Army units, is a time set aside for Soldiers assigned to Company B, AFSouth Bn. with duty at NATO units to travel to Naples and focus on their U.S. Army requirements so that when they are at their home stations, they can focus on ensuring the success of their NATO chain of command.



NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy headquartered in Milan, Italy, was officially designated as NATO's Allied Reaction Force on July 1. The NATO Allied Reaction Force is a strategic, high-readiness, multi-domain capable force that provides forces from across the alliance to produce effects at shorter notice than has previously been possible.



Dozens of U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO units participated in the week-long event to get up to date on Army training, medical and administrative requirements.



U.S. Army NATO includes about 725 U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets across 21 countries in Europe and at the NATO units in Norfolk, Va. U.S. Army NATO also includes another 75 U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Military Personnel Exchange Program and as students at schools of other nations.



These 800 Soldiers are supported by a cadre of some 275 national support element Soldiers who conduct mission essential training to achieve and maintain rapid deployment readiness, improve interoperability with allies and partners and protect U.S. personnel and interests.