Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready, steady, go…

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ready, steady, go…

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army NATO

    Company B, Allied Forces South Battalion held its annual Ready Steady Week for U.S. Soldiers assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy at the Joint Force Command Naples headquarters in Italy June 10-13. NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy headquartered in Milan, Italy, was officially designated as NATO's Allied Reaction Force on July 1. The training hosted by Company B is also available for service members from the U.S. Army’s sister services. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 09:01
    Photo ID: 8612048
    VIRIN: 240612-A-A5025-1001
    Resolution: 1765x1402
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ready, steady, go&hellip;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download