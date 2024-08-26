Ready, steady, go…

Company B, Allied Forces South Battalion held its annual Ready Steady Week for U.S. Soldiers assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy at the Joint Force Command Naples headquarters in Italy June 10-13. NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy headquartered in Milan, Italy, was officially designated as NATO's Allied Reaction Force on July 1. The training hosted by Company B is also available for service members from the U.S. Army’s sister services. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 09:01
|Photo ID:
|8612048
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-A5025-1001
|Resolution:
|1765x1402
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
