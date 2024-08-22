168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes a new Honorary Commander

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Jim Matherly, Honorary Commander of the 168th Aircraft Maintenance, visits the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Jim Matherly, Honorary Commander of the 168th Aircraft Maintenance, visits the squadron and learns about the mission's inner workings for air refueling here in the Arctic and worldwide, Aug. 22, 2024. The honorary commander program, a vital platform for educating community leaders about the missions of the 168 WG, Alaska Air National Guard, United States Air Force, and Department of Defense, also serves to foster mutual understanding and friendship. It allows military commanders and unit members to learn more about the community and enhance its partnerships. Honorary commanders are nominated based on their positive impact on the local community, including business leaders, chamber of commerce members, non-federal elected or appointed officials, school officials, and others. The purpose of the Commander program is to partner, educate, and bring together leaders from the military and civilian communities in an informal program designed to continue fostering mutual understanding and building friendship bonds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

The 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomed its new Honorary Commander to the Wing on August 22, 2024. Jim Matherly, regional director for the Interior, former mayor, and 168th Wing honorary commander, visited the squadron and learned about the mission's inner workings for air refueling in the Arctic and worldwide.



"The Honorary Commander program is awesome, said Matherly. "It allows us to receive a greater understanding and see the great work the 168th Wing Airmen do daily to defend our state and homeland."



The honorary commander program plays a crucial role in educating community leaders about the missions of the 168 WG, Alaska Air National Guard, United States Air Force, and Department of Defense. More importantly, it fosters mutual understanding and friendship, strengthening the bond between the military and civilian communities.



It also allows military commanders and unit members to learn more about the community and enhance its partnerships.



Honorary commanders are nominated based on their positive impact on the local community, including business leaders, chamber of commerce members, non-federal elected or appointed officials, school officials, and others. The Commander program aims to partner, educate, and bring together leaders from the military and civilian communities in an informal program designed to continue fostering mutual understanding and building friendship bonds to affect public support positively.