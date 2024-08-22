Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes a new Honorary Commander [Image 1 of 8]

    168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes a new Honorary Commander

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Master Sgt. David Fant discusses aircraft maintenance with the 168th Wing and the new Honorary commander during a production meeting on Aug. 22, 2024. Jim Matherly, Honorary Commander of the 168th Aircraft Maintenance, visited the squadron and learned about the mission's inner workings for air refueling here in the Arctic and worldwide. The honorary commander program, a vital platform for educating community leaders about the missions of the 168 WG, Alaska Air National Guard, United States Air Force, and Department of Defense, also serves to foster mutual understanding and friendship. It allows military commanders and unit members to learn more about the community and enhance its partnerships. Honorary commanders are nominated based on their positive impact on the local community, including business leaders, chamber of commerce members, non-federal elected or appointed officials, school officials, and others. The purpose of the Commander program is to partner, educate, and bring together leaders from the military and civilian communities in an informal program designed to continue fostering mutual understanding and building friendship bonds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

