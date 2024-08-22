Master Sgt. David Fant discusses aircraft maintenance with the 168th Wing and the new Honorary commander during a production meeting on Aug. 22, 2024. Jim Matherly, Honorary Commander of the 168th Aircraft Maintenance, visited the squadron and learned about the mission's inner workings for air refueling here in the Arctic and worldwide. The honorary commander program, a vital platform for educating community leaders about the missions of the 168 WG, Alaska Air National Guard, United States Air Force, and Department of Defense, also serves to foster mutual understanding and friendship. It allows military commanders and unit members to learn more about the community and enhance its partnerships. Honorary commanders are nominated based on their positive impact on the local community, including business leaders, chamber of commerce members, non-federal elected or appointed officials, school officials, and others. The purpose of the Commander program is to partner, educate, and bring together leaders from the military and civilian communities in an informal program designed to continue fostering mutual understanding and building friendship bonds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 19:32 Photo ID: 8611103 VIRIN: 240822-Z-UF872-1004 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 7.22 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes a new Honorary Commander [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.