Regulatory Division teammates lead Phoenix charity efforts

PHOENIX — For Los Angeles District Regulatory Division teammates Therese Carpenter and Lisa Robinson, the joy of working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is only surpassed by their continuous support of local charities.



Carpenter, a regulatory project manager, and Robinson, a regulatory assistant, discussed the positive impact district volunteers and donations have on charitable organizations in central Arizona July 30.



“I have a heart for giving,” said Carpenter, Arizona State alum. “The course of a person’s life can be changed by one simple act, and you can be that catalyst. We often don’t get the privilege of knowing how our acts help, but that is really the core definition of selflessness: We don’t have to know; we just do it.”



The district’s Phoenix Area Office regulatory team started giving to local charities several years ago and continue to coordinate donation efforts between the district and local charities.



“The Arizona Regulatory group started making donations shortly after I started with the Corps about seven years ago,” said Carpenter, who specializes in chemistry and environmental remediation in her daily duties. “I brought the idea to my chief, who whole-heartedly supported it from the start. We started with toiletry donations for the Sojourner Domestic Violence Shelter, did some holiday giving, and have continued toiletry donations as an ongoing community service effort ever since.”



As more employees joined the efforts, the team reached out to more organizations in the area.



“A few of the local charities we support are Maggie’s Place, UMOM and the Phoenix Children’s Hospital,” said Robinson, a native of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.



Maggie’s Place, which provides safe housing for homeless pregnant women, has operated in Phoenix for 23 years. Founded in 1964, UMOM provides shelter, emergency support, and job education and placement services. Phoenix Children’s has provided nationally recognized inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest for more than 35 years.



“There is a single driving force behind everything we do: the fundamental belief that every human being, no matter his or her status, deserves dignity, respect and a home,” said UMOM CEO Jackson Fonder in a posted statement. “We spend every day working to make that vision become a reality.”



Phoenix area office employees wanting to support local charities through the Phoenix Regulatory Office should understand that it’s not a Regulatory Division function.



“We are just two concerned Arizona residents who share a desire to help those in need and want to give our coworkers the same opportunity by making the process easier,” said Parker, a resident of Arizona for 17 years.



Robinson and Carpenter emphasized donations must be voluntary, nonfinancial and done on, before, after or during authorized break times.



“I am grateful for those that have the capacity to give and choose to do so,” Carpenter said. “We never know when a simple act can change the course of a person’s life. Even a smile to a stranger can make a huge difference.”