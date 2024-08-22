Engineering Meets Ecology: The Remarkable Restoration of Chesapeake Bay Islands

Photo By Jeremy Todd | Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works and US Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Todd | Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works and US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District Commander Frank Pera pose in front of the entrance to the Poplar Island Ecosystem Restoration Project. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District staff led Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Mr. Michael Connor and two of his deputies, Mr. Jaime A. Pinkham, and Ms. Stacey Brown, along with Executive Director of the Maryland Port Administration, Jonathan Daniels, on a tour of the ongoing Chesapeake Bay’s Island Restoration projects Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Talbot County, Md.



The Chesapeake Bay Program partnership was formed in 1983 when the Governors of Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, the Mayor of Washington, D.C., the Chair of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, and the Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency signed the first Chesapeake Bay Agreement. The health of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem affects air, water, and food quality while its wetlands help protect nearby areas from erosion, flooding, and storm surges.



“The Chesapeake Bay Program partners envision an environmentally and economically sustainable Chesapeake Bay watershed with clean water, abundant life, conserved lands and access to the water, a vibrant cultural heritage and a diversity of engaged citizens and stakeholders” -Chesapeake Bay Agreement (2014)



Poplar Island Restoration Project

Currently spanning 1,715 acres, Poplar Island is the blueprint and roadmap for future ecosystem restoration projects within the Baltimore District area of responsibility. Located in Talbot County, Md., approximately 34 miles south of Baltimore, this Chesapeake Bay island is being restored to its former size and ecological significance. Once on the brink of disappearing, Poplar Island has become a national example for habitat restoration and the innovative use of dredged material.



This restoration not only revitalizes a crucial habitat but also plays a vital role in maintaining the region's economic success. USACE, in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Transportation's Port Administration and various federal and state agencies, is spearheading this remarkable transformation. By repurposing dredged material from the Baltimore Harbor and Channels Federal navigation projects, they are simultaneously addressing navigation needs and environmental restoration, making Poplar Island a shining example of sustainable coastal management.



The construction began in 1998, with the first two phases completed in 2002, restoring approximately 1,140 acres. An expansion phase from 2016 to 2021 added 575 acres to the north end, bringing the total restored area to 1,715 acres.



The expansion alone has involved seven construction contracts, ranging from less than $1 million to $55 million, with a total investment of around $150 million over 4.5 years. The island has a total capacity of 68 million cubic yards (MCY) for dredged material placement, with about 22 MCY (33%) remaining, primarily in the newly expanded areas that currently appear as open water.



Upon completion, the restored habitat will be evenly divided between wetlands and uplands. To date, over 380 acres of wetlands have been established, mostly on the eastern side near Poplar Harbor. The waters surrounding Poplar Island, including Poplar Harbor and the Expansion Embayment, remain open to the public and are frequently used by recreational boaters and commercial watermen.



“The numerous benefits from remote island restoration directly contribute to Chesapeake Bay restoration goals and resilience,” said USACE Baltimore District Planning Chief, Amy Guise.



This restoration project demonstrates a significant effort to reclaim and enhance habitat in the Chesapeake Bay area, balancing ecological restoration with continued public access and nearby private land use.



Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project



The mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration project, often referred to as Mid-Bay, is located adjacent to the islands of James and Barren in western Dorchester County, Md. The project is focused on restoring and expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.



Barren Island covers about 230 acres in the Chesapeake Bay and is owned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The project's goal is to restore 72 to 83 acres of wetlands, with the range due to ongoing erosion.



“Barren Island’s ecosystem includes extensive submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) habitat in the waters to the east of the island,” said Integrated Water Resources Management Specialist, Angie Sowers. “The project is targeted at conserving and enhancing the existing remote island habitat for birds and other wildlife as well as maintaining the conditions that promote SAV habitat, and the diverse benefits SAV provides to the Chesapeake Bay.”



Phase 1 construction began in March 2023 and is set to finish in October 2024 which will include new sills and breakwaters. The breakwater will be 8 feet high and extend 4,600 linear feet. Next to the breakwater, two bird islands totaling 8 acres will be built. This project shows efforts to preserve Barren Island's ecology while addressing erosion and environmental changes.



“The Barren Island restoration component of the Mid-Bay project not only offers great ecosystem benefits but also provides a placement site to beneficially use dredged material from the local shallow draft navigation channels which are vital to the local economy,” said Baltimore District Project Manager, Trevor Cyran.



James Island is currently owned by a private landowner. However, the new island will be constructed immediately adjacent to the existing island's remnants. This new James Island will cover approximately 2072 acres and will be designed to store 90-95 million cubic yards of dredged material from the approach channels to the Port of Baltimore. Once complete, the island will be owned and maintained by the State of Maryland.



In the Baltimore District, a team of committed experts is focused on preserving and revitalizing key areas within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, including the Anacostia, Potomac, and Susquehanna Rivers. These restoration initiatives are crucial for a variety of reasons. They safeguard endangered species, combat shoreline erosion, and create new habitats for the region's diverse wildlife. By undertaking these projects, USACE Baltimore District not only repairs environmental damage, but also fosters resilience in local ecosystems, ensuring their long-term viability and the preservation of biodiversity.



###