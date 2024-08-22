Colonel lauds Center Hill Powerplant administrative assistant

Photo By Leon Roberts | Col. Phillip J. Valenti, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Col. Phillip J. Valenti, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division deputy commander, presents the Department of the Army Achievement Award for Civilian Service to Kellie Withers, administrative assistant in the USACE Nashville District, during a ceremony Aug. 22, 2024, at Center Hill Dam in Lancaster, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

LANCASTER, Tenn. (Aug. 26, 2024) – An administrative assistant at Center Hill Dam received high praise last Thursday for her exceptional work during a developmental assignment well beyond the dam and powerplant she normally supports on the Caney Fork River.



Col. Phillip J. Valenti, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division deputy commander, presented Kellie M. Withers the Department of the Army Achievement Medal for Civilian Service and commended her for having a superb ability to plan, manage and execute administrative requirements in support of the command group in Cincinnati, Ohio, from April 7 to July 27, 2024.



During the developmental assignment, Withers served as the executive support assistant, where she provided administrative support for Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander, and other senior leaders in their duties overseeing seven engineer districts spanning 17 states that provide engineering services for more than 58 million people.



“Kellie filled in as executive assistant for the commanding general and I, and the two directors,” Valenti added. “She was really doing the work of four people at once, enabling us to do our mission.”



The award citation noted that Withers possessed an ability to affect change with process improvements across the region, which notably proved instrumental in the way district executive office staffs provide support to their commanders.



Valenti added that without her help and support, the leaders at the division would not have been able to accomplish their missions for USACE Headquarters and the division’s seven districts.



“We couldn’t have done that without what you did for us,” the colonel said to Withers during the award presentation.



At the Center Hill Dam Powerplant, Withers handles anything administrative. She is the timekeeper, maintains the operating budget, purchases supplies and materials, manages paperwork, serves as equipment custodian and training coordinator, and assists employees with travel requests and vouchers.



The greatest challenge of working at a field office and then taking on duties at the command level involved a change of pace, Withers said.



She said the job of the executive support assistant working for a two-star general is demanding and requires organizational skills and ability to multitask duties and assignments with strict deadlines. Her role involved maintaining the deputy commander and commanding general’s schedules, assisting with travel plans, compiling situational reports, and other administrative tasks.



“There are many competing priorities, so it’s important to stay organized and to take action as soon as you have all the information you need,” Withers said. “Working with the division is always a joy. I relish the challenge of stepping out of my comfort zone and learning new things. Getting to see how the Corps of Engineers operates at the division level is invaluable, and I got to learn about the other districts and experience the unique challenges they face, and all the ways to overcome.”



Withers is in year 12 working for the Corps of Engineers. She previously served in a similar assignment at the division in 2022. She credits supervisors like Jodi Craig, Matt Williams, and Ron Gatlin for their leadership and encouragement to volunteer for these assignments.



“They supported me unwaveringly, talked through any misgivings I might have had, and gave me the nudge I needed to just go for it,” Withers said.



For anyone else considering a developmental assignment, she advises that it’s a great opportunity and they should do it.



“Especially with a temporary detail like this, there is so much to be gained and nothing really to lose. You never know what you’re going to learn or who you’re going to meet that might help you better your current role or even change the course of your career,” Withers said.



As for the recognition, she said it feels good to know her efforts are appreciated.



