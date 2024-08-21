Republic of Korea, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to Conduct Exercise Ssang Yong 2024

Photo By Maj. George McArthur | Ssang Yong, meaning “twin dragons” representing the U.S. and ROK forces, is...... read more read more Photo By Maj. George McArthur | Ssang Yong, meaning “twin dragons” representing the U.S. and ROK forces, is intended to strengthen ROK-U.S. combat readiness and combined interoperability, advancing the ROKMC Marine Task Force and command and control capabilities through combined training and amphibious operations. For more than 70 years, the ROK-U.S. Alliance has been the foundation of peace and security on the Korean peninsula. Exercise Ssang Yong builds upon this alliance by exercising capabilities crucial to both nations' national defense. see less | View Image Page

POHANG, Republic of Korea – The Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy and Marine Corps will conduct Exercise Ssang Yong 24 from August 26 to September 7 along the east coast and around the Pohang area, to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance’s combat readiness and improve interoperability.



Since 2012, the ROK and U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have regularly conducted Ssang Yong to enhance defensive posture on the Korean Peninsula while improving naval and amphibious capabilities. This year’s exercise will involve division-level Marine Corps landing forces, the ROK Navy large transport ships Dokdo (LPH-6111) and Marado (LPH-6112), the U.S. amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 5), and more than 40 ships including the ROK landing ships Ilchulbong, Cheonjaebong, and Cheonwangbong (LST-II), frigates, and minehunters. Additionally participating in Ssang Yong 24 will be more than 40 ROK-U.S. aircraft including U.S. F-35B Lightning II fighter jets, ROK amphibious mobile helicopters (MUH-1), and Air Force C-130 transport aircraft, as well as over 40 Korean Amphibious Assault Vehicles.



Furthermore, the United Kingdom Commando Force will participate in Ssang Yong for the second consecutive year.



This year’s exercise will feature the prototype formation of a combined ROK-U.S. Marine Corps staff group afloat. The combined staff group will board the ROKS Marado to command amphibious operations and test the integration of command and control capabilities.



Ssang Yong 24 will proceed through a series of phases: pre-departure coordination, loading troops and equipment according to stages of landing operations, landing forces approaching the target area under escort operations, rehearsal, and decisive action including amphibious and air assaults to secure objectives for follow-on operations.



During the decisive action phase in early September, ROK-U.S. combined and joint forces will conduct large-scale maneuvers from sea and air to showcase the overwhelming power of the alliance and its capability to carry out combined amphibious operations.



Official visual-imagery coverage including pictures, videos, and stories, will be published on the website page https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ssangyong.

