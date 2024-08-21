Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Ssang Yong Insignia Graphic

    Exercise Ssang Yong Insignia Graphic

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Maj. George McArthur 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    Ssang Yong, meaning “twin dragons” representing the U.S. and ROK forces, is intended to strengthen ROK-U.S. combat readiness and combined interoperability, advancing the ROKMC Marine Task Force and command and control capabilities through combined training and amphibious operations. For more than 70 years, the ROK-U.S. Alliance has been the foundation of peace and security on the Korean peninsula. Exercise Ssang Yong builds upon this alliance by exercising capabilities crucial to both nations' national defense.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 01:47
    Photo ID: 8608898
    VIRIN: 240825-M-IT524-1000
    Resolution: 1000x1000
    Size: 769.37 KB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Ssang Yong Insignia Graphic, by MAJ George McArthur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Republic of Korea, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to Conduct Exercise Ssang Yong 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ssang Yong
    Ssangyong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download