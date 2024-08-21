Exercise Ssang Yong Insignia Graphic

Ssang Yong, meaning “twin dragons” representing the U.S. and ROK forces, is intended to strengthen ROK-U.S. combat readiness and combined interoperability, advancing the ROKMC Marine Task Force and command and control capabilities through combined training and amphibious operations. For more than 70 years, the ROK-U.S. Alliance has been the foundation of peace and security on the Korean peninsula. Exercise Ssang Yong builds upon this alliance by exercising capabilities crucial to both nations' national defense.

