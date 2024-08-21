Battle of Bladensburg ceremony sheds new light on D.C. Militiamen

Photo By Ayan Sheikh | Members of the District of Columbia National Guard in collaboration with Historic...... read more read more Photo By Ayan Sheikh | Members of the District of Columbia National Guard in collaboration with Historic Congressional Cemetery participate in a community-wide program and wreath laying ceremony honoring the dozens of D.C. Militia members buried at the cemetery who fought in the Battle of Bladensburg, in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 24, 2024. The ceremony featured remarks from various speakers and recognized the Militiamen who defended the nation’s capital on August 24, 1814. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Historic Congressional Cemetery, the final resting place of prominent citizens to include John Phillip Sousa and J. Edgar Hoover is also where war heroes of national victories and disastrous defeats are also interred. On Aug. 24, the cemetery in collaboration with the District of Columbia National Guard honored the contributions of D.C. Militiamen who fought against a more skilled British force during the Battle of Bladensburg 210 years ago.



“An American army of approximately 6,000 soldiers met an invading British force just west of the town of Bladensburg, Maryland,” explained Capt. Andrew Hargroder, commander, 273rd Military Police Company, to the crowd. “These Americans experienced a rare moment in U.S. history. Only a few times have domestic or foreign threats attacked the seat of our common government. Each time, the D.C. Militia and (eventually) the D.C. National Guard stood ready to place itself between the nation and its would-be destroyers,” he added.



The men who defended the nation’s capital on August 24, 1814, were everyday people–shopkeepers, dock workers, lawyers, clerks, and teachers. Though they were a poorly trained militia fighting a well-trained British Army, the men answered the call to defend their country. The sense of service to country is a trait Mr. Anthony Orlikoff, director of programming at Congressional Cemetery, said continues to be present in D.C. National Guard members today.



“Today, we have ordinary men and women that are the shield of our city. They're the shield of our democracy. And I think people need to understand that this is an active role that’s being done,” he said. “A lot has changed in 210 years but what is powerful is what is the same. In 1814, the D.C. Militia embodied the spirit of the American Revolution and in 2024 the Citizen Soldiers [and Airmen] of the District of Columbia National Guard continues that tradition. Despite everything that has changed, that mission and those values endure.”



Brig. Gen. John Campo, Director of the Joint Staff-Joint Force Headquarters, D.C. National Guard, also delivered remarks that centered on a resilient force postured for multi-domain operations. He told the crowd the National Guard has come a long way since 1814. The D.C. National Guard is now a combat reserve force and an integral part of the U.S. military that continues to serve as a bastion of hope during moments of turmoil.



“We stand in gratitude for the selflessness and sacrifice of the men and women who proudly wear the National Guard uniform,” he said. “Their service is not confined to a single day, but a lifelong commitment to protect and preserve the ideals that define our country.”



The poignant remarks were followed by Brig. Gen. John Campo and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Smith laying the wreath at the grave of Captain Peter Lenox, a D.C. Militia veteran. This was done to recognize his contribution and the contributions of all D.C. Militiamen who served with him 210 years ago.



“We are developing leaders among the D.C. National Guard’s 2,400 sons and daughters of D.C. Militiamen. And our Soldiers and Airmen are contributing to the thread of our history each day,” Brig. Gen. Campo said. “In many ways the work of the D.C. National Guard–at home and abroad will forever be unfinished. May we continue to be ‘Always Ready, Always There.’”



The commemorative ceremony concluded with the 257th Army Band and vocalist U.S. Army Sgt. Victoria Golding performing God Bless America and the official songs of the Army and Air Force. Leaders argue today, the mission of the D.C. National Guard is not regulated to a single battle or operation, but an evolving responsibility as seen during the Civil War, both World Wars, Vietnam, Desert Storm, the War on Terror, and ongoing foreign and domestic requirements tasked to Citizen Soldiers and Airmen.



“The burning of Washington, and the crisis of our government that unfolded in August 1814 have long since faded from collective memory,” Capt. Hargroder said. “Much of what remains in America’s public imagination of the conflict are myths, vignettes, and half-truths: the “Bladensburg Races,” Dolly Madison saving the portrait of George Washington, the “Star-Spangled Banner,” and Andrew Jackson and the Battle of New Orleans. But what also endured are some of our most treasured and fundamental institutions: our capital city, our government, and our National Guard.”