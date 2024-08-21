Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | First Lt. Kristen Maxwell, a platoon leader assigned to the 71st Chemical Company,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | First Lt. Kristen Maxwell, a platoon leader assigned to the 71st Chemical Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, holds medals from the 2023 Army 10-Miler and the 2024 Army 10-Miler qualifier in a portrait taken Aug. 23, 2024, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Maxwell, a long-distance runner and ardent fitness fanatic, finished first among her fellow female teammates during the 2023 Army 10-Miler. She will once again represent the U.S. Army Hawaii team at the upcoming Army 10-Miler in Washington, D.C., this October after qualifying with a personal record of 1:09:29 on June 15, 2024. see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – It may be a well-worn path, but it is well-loved and well-earned. Kristen Maxwell ran her first 5k as part of a fundraiser in junior high, but her passion for the sport did not kick into high gear until she landed on the island of Oahu about three years ago.



Many miles and plenty of time have passed between that run and her journey to Hawaii. For instance, she tore the same ACL in her left knee twice: once in high school and then again during her freshman year at the University of Delaware where she played lacrosse. However, not deterred, this Mahopac, New York, native fought back, used those setbacks as motivation, and returned to the fields, tracks, and trails stronger than before. In 2021, she was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the chemical corps after ROTC at the University of Delaware.



“I joined the Army because I wanted a hands-on job and wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Maxwell. “I also come from a military family with my dad being a retired Marine and my uncle a retired colonel in the Marines.”



Living only an hour north of New York City when the Twin Towers fell in 2001, that shockwave reverberated in Maxwell's being.



“I was very influenced by the acts of 9/11 growing up, as it hit very close to home,” she said. “My pride for my country and the desire to make the world a safer place led to my decision to apply for an ROTC scholarship at the University of Delaware as I was already committed there for lacrosse.”



Now a first lieutenant assigned to the 71st Chemical Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Maxwell splits her time between operational duties and training for the next run. In fact, she recently secured her berth with the U.S. Army Hawaii’s Army 10-Miler Team for the second year in a row. She attributes her success in running to her innate ability to push herself to compete no matter the playing field, which translates well in her military career.



A personal record of 1:09:29 certified her spot as one of the six women on the USARHAW 10-miler team, but the training and drive to get her there took months and a little motivation from her support group; her fellow members of the North Shore Run Club.



“I started competing in 5k fundraisers in middle school, played lacrosse and field hockey throughout high school, and played D1 (Division 1) Women’s Lacrosse at the University of Delaware from 2017-2021,” said Maxwell. “It wasn’t until I got stationed in Hawaii and joined North Shore Run Club that I started finding a strong passion for distance running.”



One of those supporters from the club was Brandon Carlson, a close friend and running buddy who met Maxwell in early 2023 through a mutual friend. Carlson can attest to Maxwell’s progression since joining her running family.



“Kristen has gone from a strong amateur runner to a really, really good female runner,” said Carlson. “When she first started running with North Shore Run Club, I think she was maybe around a 7:30-8-minute pace for a typical 3-to-5-mile run. She started making big leaps in her ability last fall when she ran the Army 10-Miler in D.C. at, I think, a 7:10-mile pace. That proved to herself her potential and from there it has only gotten insanely better. I think she's laid down a 3-miler at 6:30 a mile or better this year and in the heat of July. She ran the Army 10-Miler qualifier here in Hawaii at like 6:57/mi. That's ballistic. I can't say North Shore Run Club can take all of that credit, because this is the product of consistent work day in and day out.”



Carlson also noted Maxwell’s undaunted tenacity and drive to become better at running, which she mirrors in all aspects of her life.



“Kristen doesn't accept second place in life without giving it everything she has,” said Carlson. “Like myself, she is driven first by her internal fire, but second, she's driven by those around her. This isn't just about running, but instead pushing herself to do hard things. Whether that's in the gym lifting weights or pounding the pavement for miles.”



The 5-foot-5-inch-tall Maxwell floats down her chosen path clocking around an 8:30 per-mile pace on her easy days. When she gets down to business, she’s pushing sub-7 minutes for miles on end. So, it helps to run through beautiful surroundings such as the trails she runs on the North Shore of Oahu where one can find her typically on the bike trail in Pupukea or the bike trail in Waialua. The only thing louder than her cadence, breathing, and heartbeat is her gratitude for it all.



“I started running for the community and for the gratitude I have that I am able to move my body and push it to its limits,” said Maxwell. “I used to see running as a negative thing or a punishment in sports growing up but after having two ACL surgeries due to lacrosse, I learned to never take for granted the ability to move your body. Running has improved my mental health and my confidence. It has taught me to love my body and what it is capable of.



“Also, I am very grateful to have such a wonderful support group pushing me to be my best. This includes my family and friends back in New York cheering me on from afar, my work family, as well as my North Shore Run Club community here on island.”



“Running in a community helps you remember why you do it. To have fun,” said Carlson. “It used to be where I would ask her, ‘hey, you wanna go for a quick run this afternoon after the gym?’ and she'd go, ‘Ugh, I already ran four miles with my platoon this morning." And now it's "Hey, I'm gonna go for a run this afternoon,’ and she goes "I want to join," and then she tells me that she already ran that morning.



Another one of Maxwell’s good friends, and fellow first lieutenant, Sabreena Singh, an athlete in her own right, playing rugby for the All-Army Rugby Team, has observed Maxwell’s love for running firsthand.



“Kristen’s motivation for running comes from her trying to keep herself sane. She truly does it because she loves it and enjoys it; she always talks about how it’s one of her favorite ways to relieve stress and keep herself happy when times get tough,” said Singh. “She is super competitive – in the healthiest way possible. There isn’t anything she does where she isn’t trying to be the best there is at it.



Not surprisingly, Maxwell’s drive and passion for running, and fitness in general, is well at home in the Army – a competitive environment with the highest of stakes.



Singh arrived on island around the same time as Maxwell, and they became fast friends in and out of uniform. Singh, who recently won a gold medal in the Armed Forces Rugby 7’s Tournament last September in SanDiego, knows how elite athletes have a knack for service.



“When it comes to her military service, she’s always looking for opportunities to better herself and the people around her,” said Singh. “Whether it’s going to a school or taking the extra time to train someone else, she never shies away from an opportunity to grow.”



And grow she has. In her three years of active service, Maxwell has accomplished a lot, but taking care of her Soldiers is her top priority. Luckily, the same temperament and dedication to succeed in running translates well to leading.



“Running has most definitely benefited my job in uniform as my dedication to the sport reflects my dedication to my platoon of 30 Jungle Spartan Soldiers,” said Maxwell. “I have seen that my passion for running has encouraged and motivated my subordinates and peers. My running journey has significantly improved my mental health and my drive to accomplish Army schools like Jungle and Air Assault School.”



While maximizing her time in the Army, Maxwell has been doing the same for her Soldiers. For the past two years, she has been running a program aimed at increasing Soldiers’ fitness and readiness levels so that they are better prepared for Army schools. This program has motivated her to pursue a credential as a certified personal trainer.



“She’s so sweet and goofy but also an absolute badass at everything she does,” explained Singh. “One example that comes to mind is the company Jungle/Air Assault prep program.”



Singh watched Maxwell create a training program that prepared Soldiers in their organization for the physical and mental rigors of the Jungle and Air Assault courses. The now 2-year-old program is adaptable to the Soldiers’ specific needs and weaknesses so that no one lags in one area or another.



Maxwell is making a mark in and out of the Army as illustrated by Carlson. Though she is driven to better herself, she helps pull up those around her.



“Kristen has become someone that people look up to,” said Carlson. “Not only because she has proven herself as a dedicated and skilled runner, but because she is so passionate, energetic, supportive, and fun to be around. She can coach to bring those around her up, and she can also hype people up for the level they are at.”



But wait, there’s more. Recall she played Division 1 Women’s Lacrosse at the University of Delaware. Well, she didn’t let service to her country get in the way of continuing within that niche community. As a matter of fact, she sees similarities between the sport and military service.



“I have also been a part of the Wahine Lacrosse Club here in Hawaii for the past two years to keep my competitive spirit and longing for the lacrosse community going,” said Maxwell. “It has translated to the Army because I thrive when I am surrounded by a great community that uplifts those around them. I have met some of the most supportive and inspiring women in my lacrosse and Army career.”



Maxwell points to Singh as one of those supportive, inspiring women. Despite being self-proclaimed near-polar opposites, they mirror each other in their tenacity, will, and spirit.



“It’s actually hilarious because everyone in our battalion knows we’re quite literally attached at the hip but somehow still polar opposites in so many ways,” said Singh.



How different?



1. “She is from the East Coast (New York), and I am from the West Coast (California).

2. She absolutely loves running, and I only do it because I have to.

3. She likes to train in the morning and start her day with it, and I am not a morning person and like to train after work.

4. Her training goals revolve around X-amount of miles or a new mile PR, while mine revolve around PRs for a heavy lift or getting down a new CrossFit movement.”



Four differences aren’t too bad.



“They all make me smile so much because we’re almost always talking about our goals or training and motivating each other, but never in competition with each other,” said Singh.



One thing is certain, Maxwell’s attitude, drive, and energy draw similar personalities. Singh is an elite athlete, and Carlson is no slouch either. Though Carlson does see some similarities between himself and Maxwell.



“Many people say we are almost the same person in a lot of ways. And I do think we align very well, so we don't really get on each other's nerves much,” said Carlson. “I guess if anything, my energy is a lot more chaotic than hers. She is orderly, planned out, and structured. I am onto my next idea 30 seconds after my last one. I will admit, I think I'm rubbing off on her. She would have been a lot less inclined to go run eight miles on a Saturday morning when she has a soccer or lacrosse game later that morning.”



Because the Army stationed Maxwell in Hawaii, she’s gained the indelible friendships of Singh and Carlson. In addition to those bonds, the Army has provided Maxwell with opportunities seemingly curated for her personality, and she finds comfort in the mission and pace.



“The Army has created a sense of stability that I am eternally grateful for,” said Maxwell. “I have also been able to travel the world with the Army, which is also a massive reason I joined the military. I have been to Malaysia three times and Thailand just in the past year. These types of experiences have shaped me to be a better person and officer. I am also grateful for the opportunity to work with some of the greatest people and have learned a ton from all the experiences in my short three years of active duty so far.”



While 10 miles is nothing to scoff at, Maxwell completed her first marathon in December 2023 with the goal of one day qualifying for the Boston Marathon. She’s gunning to run in the New York City Marathon since the city holds a special place in her heart. Lastly, not finally, she has picked up a passion for triathlons, placing second female in her age group in the 2024 Honolulu Triathlon (Olympic distance). She is set to compete in the Kona Half Ironman in May 2025.



As illustrated by her two-year investment in her organization’s fitness improvement program, Maxwell is not opposed to sharing what works to get one’s feet moving and continue moving. It seems to start with the mind.



“Making the decision to start the run or lean into a running journey is the hardest part, but once you hit that high and complete the run, no matter the distance, you will never regret it,” said Maxwell.



“I like the 10-minute rule. Tell yourself to just give yourself 10 minutes of running. It takes 10 minutes to fold laundry, 10 minutes to scroll on Instagram. I guarantee once you hit that 10 minutes, you will not regret taking that short amount of time to invest in your body and health. It will create a domino effect and maybe you will run longer. It always helps when I am feeling unmotivated. Give yourself 10 minutes and if you still want to quit, turn the train around and stop running, it is the effort that counts.”



Finetuning the mind is a major part of preparing for and executing a long run, said Maxwell. Pushing past mental roadblocks and potholes can have an enduring effect.



“Every time I endure a long-distance run, I always say to myself ‘Not Easy, Always Worth it,’ a motto Jess Simms taught me,” she said. Jess Simms is a popular fitness coach Maxwell follows. “This mindset helps me on each run because the run itself is not easy, but it is always worth doing. Other tips and tricks include ensuring you fuel on long runs and taking it one mile or one song at a time.”



Maxwell typically bases her training on whether she has a race coming up. If there isn’t a race around the corner, she’ll dedicate more time to strength training. For the upcoming Army 10-miler in October, she is running 30 to 40 miles a week with four to five strength-training sessions mixed in.



“One workout I love to challenge myself is doing Koko Head times three; it is not an easy one but very rewarding,” said Maxwell about a staircase-style trail that ascends 1,200 feet up 1,048 steps for three-quarters of a mile. She climbs this three times before sunrise. That’s nearly the equivalent of climbing Mount Ka’ala, the tallest mountain on Oahu, before dawn. For fun!



“Trail running and hiking is something I like to add to my training for some duality. To lessen the strain on my legs, I also enjoy swimming or biking to get cardio in. I also try to surf a few times a week as being in the ocean is therapy for the mind and spirit!”



Effort, determination, drive, motivation, sweat equity, and hard work – Maxwell finds all those aspects in running and feels fortunate enough to serve her country while hunting them down mile after mile.



“If there’s anyone who takes advantage of everything this life offers, it's Kristen,” said Singh. “She is one of the biggest reasons I enjoy coming to work every day and someone who actually gives a damn about people both inside and outside her organization. She’s an absolute monster of a runner and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”



Carlson and Singh are on the same page about Maxwell. One of them is a polar opposite, and the other is more similar than not, which illustrates that it might just be Maxwell who brings those around her closer together.



“I've grown to really appreciate her as a training partner and a friend,” said Carlson. “She understands me and allows me to be the way l am but is not afraid to call me out when she needs to. That's really all you can ask for in a friend. She's constantly evolving, she's goofy and funny, and she demands to be a step above the rest. Kristen runs the world.”



This absolute monster – Singh’s words – is content with exposing herself to hard work and discomfort, gleaning quantifiable results in herself and others. It appears she’s quite a fit for the Army, and the Army is happy to have her.



“I see running as an investment in yourself – an investment for the long haul – and I truly believe the Army has helped spark that attitude,” said Maxwell. “I get to be a part of something bigger than myself in both the Army and the running community. I have found that opportunities are endless if you continue to work hard and possess a positive attitude in your personal and professional life.”