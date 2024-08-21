A well-worn path

First Lt. Kristen Maxwell, a platoon leader assigned to the 71st Chemical Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, holds medals from the 2023 Army 10-Miler and the 2024 Army 10-Miler qualifier in a portrait taken Aug. 23, 2024, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Maxwell, a long-distance runner and ardent fitness fanatic, finished first among her fellow female teammates during the 2023 Army 10-Miler. She will once again represent the U.S. Army Hawaii team at the upcoming Army 10-Miler in Washington, D.C., this October after qualifying with a personal record of 1:09:29 on June 15, 2024.

