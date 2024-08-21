Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A well-worn path

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    First Lt. Kristen Maxwell, a platoon leader assigned to the 71st Chemical Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, holds medals from the 2023 Army 10-Miler and the 2024 Army 10-Miler qualifier in a portrait taken Aug. 23, 2024, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Maxwell, a long-distance runner and ardent fitness fanatic, finished first among her fellow female teammates during the 2023 Army 10-Miler. She will once again represent the U.S. Army Hawaii team at the upcoming Army 10-Miler in Washington, D.C., this October after qualifying with a personal record of 1:09:29 on June 15, 2024.

    8th TSC
    Army 10-Miler
    Runner
    Running
    Kristen Maxwell

