Department Of Defense to Deliver Additional MRAPS, Turrets for The MSS Mission In Haiti

Courtesy Photo | PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — U.S. Department of Defense supplied Mine-Resistant Ambush...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — U.S. Department of Defense supplied Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles delivered to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 6-8, 2024 are prepared for transfer to Kenyan personnel deployed to the Caribbean nation as part of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission. The MSS Mission is utilizing 10 MRAPs transferred to it to help the Haitian National Police restore security in regions impacted by widespread gang violence. The MRAPs were delivered as part of the U.S. government’s ongoing support to Haitian-led security efforts in the country. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft began delivering 24 additional MRAPs to Port-au-Prince Aug. 23 for transfer to the MSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mitchell Corley) see less | View Image Page

MIAMI — At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft will deliver additional Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) MaxxPro vehicles to Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Haiti’s capital starting Aug. 23, 2024.



As part of the U.S. government’s ongoing support to Haitian-led security efforts in the country, 24 additional MRAPS will be delivered and transferred to Kenyan personnel deployed to Haiti as part of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission. The MSS will add the vehicles to its existing fleet of 10 U.S.-provided MRAPS, which are utilized to support Haitian National Police (HNP) operations to restore security in regions impacted by widespread gang violence.



The C-17 transport missions will also deliver 34 Overhead Gunner Protection Kits, commonly called “turrets.” Department of Defense-funded contractors will install the turrets on the armored vehicles to enhance the tactical field of view and protection of MSS personnel utilizing MRAPs during joint security operations led by the Haitian National Police.



The delivery of the MRAPs follows President Joe Biden’s signing of a Presidential Drawdown Authority in April, clearing the way for the transfer of U.S. federal resources to nations contributing personnel to the MSS mission to bolster their support of Haitian led security efforts.



Under the drawdown, the Department of Defense (DOD) and other interagency partners are providing equipment, supplies, parts, and services needed to support MSS mission sustainment and operations, including vehicle fleet repairs and maintenance.



The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2699 Oct. 2, 2023, authorizing member states to form and deploy an MSS mission “to support the efforts of the Haitian National Police to re-establish security in Haiti and build security conditions conducive to holding free and fair elections.” The U.N. resolution also called on the international community “to contribute personnel, equipment, and necessary financial and logistic resources.”



In addition to the articles and services provided to the MSS mission under Presidential Drawdown Authority, the United States has already provided more than $300 million to support the mission’s effort.



Since the arrival of the MSS’s first contingent to Port-au-Prince in June, some of the progress made and milestones include: the resumption of commercial air traffic at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Haiti Prime Minister Gary Conille’s public engagement on restoring security, the commencement of joint MSS/HNP patrols, the renewal of the U.S. Integration Office in Haiti’s mandate, and a fully operational U.N. Trust Fund.



###





