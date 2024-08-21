Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department Of Defense to Deliver Additional MRAPS, Turrets for The MSS Mission In Haiti

    HAITI

    07.07.2024

    Video by Michael Wimbish   

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft crew transport Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) MaxxPro vehicles to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 7, 2024. Ten MRAP vehicles were delivered to Haiti July 6-8, 2024, and transferred to Kenyan personnel deployed to the Caribbean nation as part of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934860
    VIRIN: 240607-F-MO425-7001
    Filename: DOD_110526244
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: HT

    Department Of Defense to Deliver Additional MRAPS, Turrets for The MSS Mission In Haiti

    Haiti, MRAP, MaxxPro, armored vehicle, Multinational Security Support, MSS

