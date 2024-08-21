A U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft crew transport Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) MaxxPro vehicles to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 7, 2024. Ten MRAP vehicles were delivered to Haiti July 6-8, 2024, and transferred to Kenyan personnel deployed to the Caribbean nation as part of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 18:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934860
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-MO425-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110526244
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Department Of Defense to Deliver Additional MRAPS, Turrets for The MSS Mission In Haiti, by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Department Of Defense to Deliver Additional MRAPS, Turrets for The MSS Mission In Haiti
No keywords found.