U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine’s GEMS program educates over 200 young students this summer

Every summer, over 200 students make their way to Natick Soldier Systems Center’s 80-acre peninsula to be exposed to hands on multi-disciplinary educational activities sponsored by the U.S Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine (USARIEM).



Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science, commonly known as GEMS, is an U.S. Army-sponsored, summer STEM enrichment program for middle and high school students that takes place in participating U.S. Army research laboratories and engineering centers. It is a program designed to encourage and inspire young students from grades 5 through 12 in the topics of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. GEMS provides young boys and girls the opportunity to connect with subject matter experts, participate in lab tours and learn about potential career paths through hands-on lab activities. For more information on the GEMS program, visit https://www.usaeop.com/program/gems/



This year, the GEMS program increased its student enrollment by 60% compared to previous years. With support from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center, the students have been able to visit the labs where groundbreaking research happens. Many of those enrolled in the program have limited access to STEM opportunities.



“GEMS was created to provide young minds an impressionable experience that gives them access to valuable people and engage in a unique place that does extraordinary research,” says Lt. Col. Bridget Owens, GEMS program coordinator and research dietitian in the Military Nutrition Division (MND) at USARIEM. “We help them get their foot in the door.”



Over the course of six weeks, the program runs three sessions tailored to different age groups. Within each session, students are exposed to unique experiences such as coding with Sphero robots, dissecting a pig heart, constructing solar ovens and performing DNA isolation with strawberries.



“As a member of the GEMS program, I have experienced the incredible opportunities it offers to shape our future scientists and engineers,” says Staff Sgt. Vincent Smith, the GEMS Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge. “Seeing the satisfaction and growth among students and mentors is truly inspiring. I have not participated in a program like GEMS before, but I wish every kid had the opportunity to do so.”



Students from over 100 different schools in nearly 70 cities across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York came for different purposes, whether it be to find a new interest or confirm a previous one, but Smith says he sees them all walk away with a memorable experience.



“When students come to GEMS to try something new and different that may be outside their comfort zone, I think of a quote from Adam Grant’s book Hidden Potential: ‘Becoming a creature of discomfort can unlock hidden potential in many different types of learning,’” says Owens. “It’s inspiring to see this new generation be exposed to new opportunities.”



Maj. Abe Dummar, GEMS program coordinator and Physical Therapist in the Military Performance Division, explains that 28 upper-level high school peer mentors worked with younger students to help guide lessons and provide professional and personal support.



“This year's peer mentors were exceptional,” Dummar says. “Their energy, enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile not only created a supportive and collaborative learning environment but also made everyone feel included. They not only served as role models, but also forged lasting friendships with their younger counterparts.”



“As a Soldier helping out with the program, I find myself on the sidelines being their biggest cheerleader,” says Staff Sgt. Michelle Ott, GEMS program leader and laboratory specialist in the MND.



One of the favorite activities the students get to be involved in is the parachute simulator. In this activity, a GEMS student is strapped into T-11 static line parachute harness attached to a Parasim system, which allows participants to experience what it’s like to operate a parachute in a virtual reality environment.



“I realized the program was making a difference when I saw the kids making new friends every week and I got to witness the smiles on their faces during the various activities,” Smith says. “It was reassuring that the program is positively impacting these kids when we see them fully engaged and excited to return every day.”



“Doubling the size of the GEMS program this year was challenging but also gratifying,” says Dummar. “The energy and enthusiasm of our students were infectious, and it was inspiring to witness the friendships and bonds that formed over the summer. We are committed to continuing to grow and expand this program to reach even more young people in the future.”



Dummar says there has been an overwhelming positive response from Natick Soldier Systems Center labs, local community and surrounding schools. The demand for STEM programs like GEMS is clear and has been a special collaborative experience for USARIEM and partner institutions.



“GEMS is an invaluable program that provides local students exposure to Army leaders, researchers and engineers working in STEM careers with the DOD,” says Owens. “It's been providing opportunities to these young minds for over 10 years now.”



While the students are heavily engaged in STEM-related activities, the young participants are also introduced to learning military drills and ceremonies. Students would learn to properly salute, march and even develop a sense of pride in how the military operates. There are various ways in which one can support the military and one of those ways is being a researcher who uses science to help troops.



“You never know what a young student would be interested in, so helping to get their foot in the door is an excellent way to positively support them,” says Owens. “We are already preparing for more students to come next summer.”



USARIEM is a subordinate command of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command under the Army Futures Command. USARIEM is internationally recognized as the DOD's premier laboratory for Warfighter health and performance research and focuses on environmental medicine, physiology, physical and cognitive performance and nutrition research. Located at the Natick Soldier Systems Center in Natick, Massachusetts, USARIEM's mission is to research and deliver solutions to enhance Warfighter health, performance and lethality in all environments.

