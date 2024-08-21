A Trailblazer’s Twenty Years of Dedication to the Aegis Warfighter

Photo By Michael Bova | DAHLGREN, Va. (July 08, 2024) Ms. Amanda Blackman, director of Training and Facilities...... read more read more Photo By Michael Bova | DAHLGREN, Va. (July 08, 2024) Ms. Amanda Blackman, director of Training and Facilities Readiness for Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (SCSTC ATRC) presents Mr. Jeff Noordyk, SCSTC ATRC’s director of Training, a photo of the schoolhouse with numerous signatures from Noordyk’s coworkers during a farewell event onboard Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova) see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, Va. - Since the first class of 14 students graduated in December 1985 from the Aegis Computer Fundamentals course, Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC) has been providing the U.S. Navy and our allies with highly trained surface warfighters to maintain, operate, and employ the AEGIS system. Throughout the years, the very best have returned to the schoolhouse leaving their mark in the Aegis community. These halls have been walked by many trailblazers including Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Rear Adm. Wayne E. Meyer, and Mr. Edward Gohring. In 2004, a young Officer reported to duty at the Dahlgren schoolhouse not knowing then that he too would have a significant impact on how we train the Aegis warfighter.



Over twenty years ago, Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Noordyk arrived at the schoolhouse as the director of Officer Training and later, assumed additional duties as director of Training (DoT). Noordyk eventually separated from the Navy and in May 2008, returned to ATRC to begin his civilian career as the DoT.



As the DoT, Noordyk ensures that SCSTC ATRC successfully executes its essential role as the Curriculum Control Model Manager for Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) and Aegis Fire Controlman (FCA) training that is provided by the schoolhouse and across the SCSTC domain. He is responsible for the development, implementation, and review of all Aegis training systems. Additionally, he and the ATRC team oversee 33 electronic classrooms, 50 labs, and the annual training of 500 Officers and 850 Enlisted students.



In explaining why he wanted to come to the schoolhouse, and why he finds it to be so integral to the mission of the Navy, Noordyk said, “ATRC is where both military and civilians come to actually learn and to become experts.”



The programs and projects he has successfully led throughout the years reflect his vision, drive and innovative leadership and have been employed throughout the Aegis community.



Cmdr. Jonathan Schermerhorn, SCSTC ATRC’s commanding officer, says Noordyk’s invaluable attributes, specifically his forward-thinking, helped revolutionize the way we train.



“Jeff is very good at pointing out what needs to be reworked but also, what needs to be accomplished in the future,” he explained. “Most people, including other subject matter experts, are not thinking that far ahead but Jeff is a true visionary, and his priority has always been our Sailors. His efforts have renewed our focus on building both technical and tactical skills and ultimately, preparing our warfighters to own the fight.”



Noordyk implemented collaborative training initiatives for instructors and increased lab efficiencies. Due to manning gaps and high lab demands, a solution to reduce manpower requirements was developed, combining lab training events between the prospective commanding officer/prospective executive officer and combat systems officer courses. This brought efficiency in lab scheduling and reduced peak instructor requirements by cross-utilizing lab instructors and lab operators to simultaneously meet the learning objectives of more than one course. The concept was eventually extended to other courses including the Warfare Tactics Instructors course.



Noordyk led the FCA pilot for Office of the Chief of Naval Operations N12, which eventually became part of the Navy’s Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL) initiative. His efforts included concept definition for FCA, manpower and workload analysis, course creation and implementation, training system development, and resource requirements.



He spearheaded the development of an Aegis and IAMD training continuum from individual training preparation through fleet preparation for FCAs and Aegis Officers. His efforts were so successful that it was further developed for Ship Self Defense System Mark 2 and Anti-Submarine Warfare (AWT) training and became an essential element of basic phase training for ships. Many of the tactical concepts developed in IAMD AWT courses also became official Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures.



Noordyk also oversaw the working groups that developed Aegis Firing Point Procedures (FPP). FPPs became the training standard for control and release of weapons from Aegis platforms. They were subsequently adapted as a fleet standard by Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



He supervised the requirements definition, curriculum development, curriculum implementation, and staff development for Aegis baselines 5.4, 7, 8, 9, and 10. Baseline 10 integrates air and missile defense capability with the new AN/SPY6(V)(1) air and missile defense radar to provide significantly greater detection and tracking capacity across mission areas.



Working closely with personnel from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, he helped define requirements and training concepts for the shore-based training Next Generation Simulation (NGS). Today, NGS is improving the Aegis warfighter’s tactical training experience.



Moreover, Noordyk has made significant changes to how we train our warfighters throughout the evolution of Aegis Combat Systems (ACS). As the Aegis Weapon System evolved from a stand-alone combat system to ACS, he has made certain ATRC’s curriculum, training systems, and networks keep pace to support the needs of the Fleet and has successfully executed the Navy requirements for RRL and Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems (STAVE-CS). These RRL / STAVE-CS training systems are currently delivering the right training, at the right time, in the right way, ensuring our warfighters possess the tactical and technical competence and proficiency needed to execute across the spectrum of operations in today’s challenging environment.



Noordyk has also had a great impact on our military, government civilians, and industry partners. SCSTC HQ’s Executive Director, Mr. Brian Parker, praises Noordyk.



“Jeff is a role model for our blended workforce across the domain,” he said. “He is highly respected and his technical and professional knowledge is sought out by other Navy commands and organizations. Over the years, he has taught me the many facets of Navy training and as a mentor and friend, I’ve enjoyed serving with him.”



In July, SCSTC ATRC wished Noordyk and his family “Fair Winds and Following Seas” as they begin their next journey in Great Lakes, Illinois where he and his wife will continue to take care of our warfighters. Noordyk will assume duties as the logistics management specialist for SCSTC Great Lakes later this month.



“It was an honor to work with a visionary like Jeff,” said Ms. Amanda Blackman, SCSTC ATRC’s director of Training and Facilities Readiness, N4. “His drive, motivation, and innovation shaped Aegis training and set new standards for his predecessors to aspire to.”



Noordyk’s final comments before his departure was a call to training excellence and expertise.



“Give the the best possible training to the Sailors that come through ATRC,” he said. “‘Good enough’ is not the standard we want to work towards. I think the thing we all have to remember is in the end, when the mission is being executed, it’s the standard that the peer threat is going to hold the Sailors to out at sea that matters. And that, I'm sure, since it is life or death, is the standard we all should be striving for.”



For information about SCSTC AEGIS Training and Readiness Center, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC-ATRC/.



